LPD handles 440 complaints

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries during the month of July 2017. There were 440 complaints resulting in 50 arrest. Animal control picked up 11.
10-Failure to appear or pay
1-Possession of drug paraphernalia
2-Harassing communications
2-Run red light
2-Public intoxication
2-No seat belt
1-Run stop sign
2-No driver’s license
1-Improper tires
4-Open container
2-D.U.I.
1-Switched tag
1-Assault 1st
1-Discharge firearm in city limits
3-Domestic violence 3rd (harassment)
1-Reckless Endangerment
1-Attempted burglary
1-Attempt to elude
1-Criminal trespass 3rd
1-Possession of marijuana 2nd
1-Driver’s license suspended or revoked
2-Harassment
1-Obstructing justice
1-Possession of forged instrument
2-Theft of property 3rd
1-No proof of insurance
1-Theft of property 4th
1-Burglary 3rd
July 2016
Wrecks 7
Injuries 2
Complaints 539
Arrest 59
Animal control 8
Seminar’s attended by police officer’s:
Chief Hill – Alabama Chief of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Al.