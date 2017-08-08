LPD handles 440 complaints

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries during the month of July 2017. There were 440 complaints resulting in 50 arrest. Animal control picked up 11.

10-Failure to appear or pay

1-Possession of drug paraphernalia

2-Harassing communications

2-Run red light

2-Public intoxication

2-No seat belt

1-Run stop sign

2-No driver’s license

1-Improper tires

4-Open container

2-D.U.I.

1-Switched tag

1-Assault 1st

1-Discharge firearm in city limits

3-Domestic violence 3rd (harassment)

1-Reckless Endangerment

1-Attempted burglary

1-Attempt to elude

1-Criminal trespass 3rd

1-Possession of marijuana 2nd

1-Driver’s license suspended or revoked

2-Harassment

1-Obstructing justice

1-Possession of forged instrument

2-Theft of property 3rd

1-No proof of insurance

1-Theft of property 4th

1-Burglary 3rd

July 2016

Wrecks 7

Injuries 2

Complaints 539

Arrest 59

Animal control 8

Seminar’s attended by police officer’s:

Chief Hill – Alabama Chief of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Al.