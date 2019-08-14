Home Around Town LPD July Arrests
LPD July Arrests

0
0

Brittney Campbell – Failure
to pay
Sarica Clark – Failure to
pay
Tevin Meadows –Domestic
violence 3rd
Lindsey Brooks – Theft of
property 4th
Brandon Calloway- Failure
to pay
Kenneth Barsh – D.U.I.
La’Quan Ballard – Disorderly
conduct, criminal
trespass 3rd
Stephanie Daniel – Disorderly
conduct, criminal
mischief 3rd, assault 3rd
Angelica Daniel- Disorderly
conduct, criminal
mischief 3rd, assault 3rd
Mary Ann Daniel – Assault
3rd, criminal mischief
3rd
Charles Daniel – criminal
mischief 3rd
Demaya Briskey – Assault
3rd, disorderly conduct
Lemarkes Mitchell – Failure
to pay
ST Spence – Failure to
pay
Courtney Joiner – Failure
to appear
Charles Gipson – Domestic
violence 2nd
Allen M. Houston – criminal
mischief and disorderly
conduct
Dominque Story – Disorderly
conduct
Samuel Brown – domestic
violence 2nd and criminal
mischief
Amber D. Bryant – Theft
of property 4th and give
false name to law enforcement
officer
D’Vonte Spence – Burglary
3rd and Theft of
property 4th
Richard S. Wilson – Criminal
trespass 3rd
*Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court

