LPD Monthly Police Report

The LaFayette Police

Department investigated 9

traffic accidents resulting

in 3 injuries during the

month of July 2019. There

were 487 complaints

resulting in 79 arrest.

Animal control picked up

10.

12-speeding

7-failure to appear or pay

6-disorderly conduct

1-no seatbelt

2-domestic violence 3rd

9-no proof of insurance

5-driver’s license suspended

or revoked

2-no driver’s license

2-no tag

1-no mirror

1-fail to yield for emergency

vehicle

1-run stop sign

4-theft of property 4th

1-D.U.I.

6-criminal mischief 3rd

8-assault 3rd

3-improper lights

2-domestic violence 2nd

1-improper passing

1-expired license

2-criminal trespass 3rd

1-give false name to law

enforcement officer

1-burglary 3rd

July 2018

Complaints 389

Arrest 29

Wrecks 8

Injuries 0

Animal control 17

Police officer’s attended

the following

seminars:

Chief Rampey – Alabama

Chief of Police

conference in Orange

Beach, Al.

