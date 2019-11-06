LPD October Police Report

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 5 traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries during the month of October 2019. There were 490 complaints resulting in 115 arrest. Animal control picked up 8.

2-expired tag

4-failure to appear or pay

43-speeding

9-no insurance

2-run stop sign

2-driver’s license suspended or revoked

3-no driver’s license

5-D.U.I.

4-open container

2-receiving stolen property

2-one way street

1-criminal trespass

1-possession of drug paraphernalia

2-disorderly conduct

1-resist arrest

3-no child restraint

2-improper lane usage

2-public intoxication

1-no tag light

1-minor in possession of alcohol

1-minor in possession of tobacco

2-improper lights

2-switched tag

1-assault 2nd

2-carry pistol without a permit

4-possession of marijuana

1-chemical endangerment of a child

1-blue light law

2-possession of forged instrument

1-deface public property

1-illegal possession of prescription drugs

2-domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief)

1-domestic violence (harassment)

1-theft of loss property

1-slowing/stopping without a proper signal

October 2018

Wrecks 12

Injuries 4

Complaints 482

Arrest 54

Officer’s attended the following seminars:

Officer Michael Ward and Officer Rodney Arwood – Mental health seminar in Orange Beach, Al.