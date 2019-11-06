LPD October Police Report
The LaFayette Police Department investigated 5 traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries during the month of October 2019. There were 490 complaints resulting in 115 arrest. Animal control picked up 8.
2-expired tag
4-failure to appear or pay
43-speeding
9-no insurance
2-run stop sign
2-driver’s license suspended or revoked
3-no driver’s license
5-D.U.I.
4-open container
2-receiving stolen property
2-one way street
1-criminal trespass
1-possession of drug paraphernalia
2-disorderly conduct
1-resist arrest
3-no child restraint
2-improper lane usage
2-public intoxication
1-no tag light
1-minor in possession of alcohol
1-minor in possession of tobacco
2-improper lights
2-switched tag
1-assault 2nd
2-carry pistol without a permit
4-possession of marijuana
1-chemical endangerment of a child
1-blue light law
2-possession of forged instrument
1-deface public property
1-illegal possession of prescription drugs
2-domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief)
1-domestic violence (harassment)
1-theft of loss property
1-slowing/stopping without a proper signal
October 2018
Wrecks 12
Injuries 4
Complaints 482
Arrest 54
Officer’s attended the following seminars:
Officer Michael Ward and Officer Rodney Arwood – Mental health seminar in Orange Beach, Al.