LPD Police Report for Feb.

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 1 injury for the month of February 2020. There were 475 complaints resulting in 68 arrest. Animal control picked up 1.

7-speeding

4-no proof of insurance

8-failure to appear or pay

7-driver’s license suspended or revoked

12-run stop sign

2-harassing communications

3-D.U.I.

2-minor in possession of alcohol

4-improper lane change

1-attempt to elude

1-give false name to law enforcement officer

1-contributing to delinquency of a minor

1-theft of services 3rd

3-expired driver’s license

1-no child restraint

1-one way street

1-possession of marijuana 2nd

1-improper turn

2-assault 3rd

1-criminal trespass 3rd

1-public intoxication

1-open container

1-no driver’s license

1-domestic violence 3rd

1-improper lights

February 2019:

Traffic accidents 7

Injuries 0

Complaints 352

Arrest 39

Animal control 4

Officer’s attended the following seminars during the month of Feb. 2020:

Chief Rampey and Capt. Trice – Alabama Chief of Police Conference in Montgomery, Al.