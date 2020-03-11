LPD Police Report for Feb.
The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 1 injury for the month of February 2020. There were 475 complaints resulting in 68 arrest. Animal control picked up 1.
7-speeding
4-no proof of insurance
8-failure to appear or pay
7-driver’s license suspended or revoked
12-run stop sign
2-harassing communications
3-D.U.I.
2-minor in possession of alcohol
4-improper lane change
1-attempt to elude
1-give false name to law enforcement officer
1-contributing to delinquency of a minor
1-theft of services 3rd
3-expired driver’s license
1-no child restraint
1-one way street
1-possession of marijuana 2nd
1-improper turn
2-assault 3rd
1-criminal trespass 3rd
1-public intoxication
1-open container
1-no driver’s license
1-domestic violence 3rd
1-improper lights
February 2019:
Traffic accidents 7
Injuries 0
Complaints 352
Arrest 39
Animal control 4
Officer’s attended the following seminars during the month of Feb. 2020:
Chief Rampey and Capt. Trice – Alabama Chief of Police Conference in Montgomery, Al.