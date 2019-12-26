Lucas Resigns as LaFayette High School Football Coach

Former Head coach for the LaFayette High School

Bulldogs Football team James Lucas.

The Chambers County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of James Lucas as head football coach for the LaFayette High School Bulldogs. Lucas submitted his resignation, which becomes effective January 31, prior to the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday.



“We appreciate the work Coach Lucas has done with the LaFayette football program over the past several years, and wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge.



Lucas, who played collegiate football at Troy University, was hired at LaFayette High School in 2014. Under his leadership, the Bulldogs won a couple of region titles and made several post-season playoff appearances. The most notable player coached by Lucas is current Auburn University running back Jatarvious “Boobee” Whitlow, who will be playing in the Outback Bowl against Minnesota on New Year’s Day.



Though Lucas is relinquishing his positions as football coach, he will continue his teaching duties at LaFayette High School.



Meanwhile, efforts are already underway to hire a replacement for Lucas. Applications are being accepted through the Teach Alabama website, which can be accessed through the Chambers County School District website at www.chambersk12.org.