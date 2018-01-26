Mrs. Lucile Ferguson Guice, 102, of Camp Hill died Saturday, January 20, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pelia Baptist Church, Waverly on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Edward Milner officiating.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

She is survived by her three daughters: Nellie Mae Dyies and Ilene Hughley both of Camp Hill and Minnie L. Bolware, Opelika; one son: Marshel Guice, Camp Hill; one sister: Bessie McCullough, Opelika; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.comVines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.