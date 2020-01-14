Lulu Frais Draper

Lulu Frias Draper, age 101, passed away Dec 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born December14, 1918 in Honolulu Hawaii to John And Minnie Frias. She retired from Civil Service at Ft. Benning Ga. She is survived by her Daughter, Francine Ledbetter (Freddie), LaFayette Al. and a son Eugene Draper,Washington,9 Grandchildren, Kim Brooks, Phillip Kendrick, Robin Meadows, Tammy Jubb, Steven Draper, Jim Roberts, Katie Gillean, Tracy Casil and Butch Roberts, 17 Great Grandchildrenand 2 GreatGreat Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Eugene Shelton Draper and a Daughter, Ellen Draper Roberts. She was a loving grandmother and was very devoted to her children and grandchildren. She never hesitated to be there when they needed her, and she will forever be missed. A private memorial service will beheld at Cusseta Cemetery at a later date.

No related posts.