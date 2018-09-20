Man calls LaFayette home “house of horrors

There is nothing like

the feeling of home own-

ership and a Sylacauga

man purchased a home

more than a decade ago in

LaFayette with big dreams

to turn the home into the

gem of LaFayette but has

experienced one horror

story after another with

the home and now sees

the property as a house

of horrors after multiple

instances of bad luck have

touched the property dur-

ing his ownership.

David Phillps pur-

chased a home at 202

Alabama Avenue East in

2007. The historic home

which was built in 1903

was in a state of neglect

when purchased by Phil-

lips, but that did not sway

Phillips from purchasing

the property with a vision

to fix it up while per

–

forming work at nearby

Auburn University.

One of the first goals of

home repair became one

of the first instances of

horror for Phillips and the

property. Phillips noted

that he paid $10,000 to

have a custom-built roof

put on the property. Hav-

ing paid the contractor

upfront on the work for

the property proved to be

a mistake. As the Lanett-

based contractor came

out and began the work, a

portion was left unfinished

according to Phillips.

Phillips had a contract

in place with the contrac-

tor that guaranteed the

work would be done in

a certain amount of time

or a $125 a day penalty

would be assessed to the

contractor. Upon reaching

out to the contractor it was

learned that the contrac-

tor was unable to finish

the roof because they had

spent all the money paid

up front on the project.

Once the $125 a day

penalty had reached the

cost of the roof itself,

Phillips notes he sought

legal action against the

contractor and sought to

sue the roofing contractor.

“It was weird no lawyer

would take the case. It

seemed odd that a lawyer

would not want to sue

someone,” said Phillips.

As he researched further

he learned that the reason

no one would sue the

company is because there

was already a large num-

ber of judgements against

the company and he

would be so far down the

list it was not worth any

lawyer’s time and efforts.

Aside from his troubles

with the unfinished roof,

in 2010 a problem oc-

curred with a burglary

at the residence. Phillips

who works as an urban

planning consultant oper-

ated his business out of

the home and the burglary

impacted documents

related to his business that

were stored at the resi-

dence as well as damage

to the home sustained

during the burglary.

Shortly after the bur-

glary the stretch of bad

luck continued for Phillips

and his home he pur-

chased in LaFayette. Phil-

lips notes a large 80-foot

tree fell on a portion of the

home and damaged the

custom roof that he had

began to have installed

years before. The 100-year

old tree was more than

five feet wide according to

Phillips. The massive tree

penetrated the roof.

The falling of the tree

was only the beginning of

the problems for Phillips

and the tree problems at

the residence. Phillips in-

dicates that he went back

and forth with the city

over time about whose

property the tree was on,

his or the city right of

way.

Ultimately, he gave up

on that battle and had a

bucket truck come in and

remove a portion of the

tree on his property. A

section of the tree that re-

mained on his roof above

the living room was left

in place after the bucket

truck removed the rest of

the tree.

At some point someone

came and removed the

remaining portion of the

tree from the roof and

caused additional dam-

age to the roof with its removal. Phillips is unsure

who removed the tree and

at first suspected it was

a crew from the city of

LaFayette. Last week city

officials informed Phillips

that they did not remove

the tree from his private

property. Whoever re-

moved the tree tore a hole

in the front portion of the

home near the living room

where most of the damage

was isolated to.

“I planned to turn this

into the nicest house in

LaFayette but have had a

long bad history with this

house,” said Phillips. As

he addressed city council

last week he noted that

his plans are to accept his

loses which include up to

$50,000 in renovations

and improvements he has

invested in the home and

put it up for sale soon.

Phillips even offered to

sell the property to the city

for possible use as training

for the fire department if

they were interested, but

plans to sell the prop-

erty in the near future to

whoever is interested in

purchasing the home.

LaFayette Streets

Superintendent George

Green updates council

on the issues with the

property at 202 Alabama

Avenue East in LaFayette.

David Phillips (right) is

the property owner of the

residence which has seen a

long list of bad luck since

he purchased it in 2007