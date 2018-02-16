Man fatally shot in Opelika

By Alton Mitchell

Investigators in the city of Opelika are investigating the communities first homicide of 2018. An incident on Thursday evening turned deadly when a Tuskegee man was fatally shot on Edmon Avenue in the city of Opelika. However, as details emerge the shooting may prove to be justifable

According to a release from the Lee County Coroners Office, Opelika Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Edmon Avenue at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday night in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office identifies the shooting victim as 19-year-old Jabbar Ali Combs Jr, of Tuskegee. Opelika Fire and EMS rushed Combs to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for what were classified as life threatening injuries. Combs was taken into emergency surgery upon arrival to the hospital and then admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel at East Alabama Medical Center, Combs was declared brain dead at 11:42 a.m. on Sunday. The cause of death is listed as due to complication from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

The body of Combs was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy. The events surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Opelika Police indicate that they have questioned a shooter identified as 23-year-old Shyrod Jones, of Opelika. According to OPD, Jones states that Combs came to his back door and banged on it.

As Jones went to his back door to confront who was banging on it he took a handgun with him as his home had previously been burglarized. When Jones opened the door, he perceived the movements of Combs to be threatening and fired shots at Combs. Police indicate that Combs had a friend that lived near Jones and may have just had the wrong house.

The exact circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.