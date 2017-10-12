Home News Man shot at club
Man shot at club

Man shot at club

On October 8, 2017, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “Sportsman’s Club” on County Road 160, located north of Lafayette, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by Lafayette EMS. At this time, the victim has been uncooperative in the investigation so details are limited. If you have any information related to this crime, please contact the Investigative Division at (334)864-4300.

