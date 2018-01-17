Man shot on infamous street

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Gunfire erupted last Thursday on a street in southwest Opelika that is no stranger to gun violence in the small Alabama city. The gunfire last week left one man wounded, but in the past results of incidents of violence have proved deadlier on Hurst Avenue in Opelika.

According to a release from the Opelika Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hurst Street last Thursday. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg. That unidentified victim was transported East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and treated for the injury which officers classified as non-life threatening.

In he past gunfire has erupted on Hurst Street leaving individuals injured or deceased. In November 2016 a person was injured at the intersection of Hurst Street and W.E. Morton Avenue when bullets were fired into an occupied vehicle. The victim in that shooting survived their injuries.

Months before that shooting 35-year-old Joseph Holloway of Opelika was fatally shot in the 1700 block of Hurst Street in June of 2016. The same block where the individual was shot on last Thursday. The area of both shootings is the Brookhaven Trailer Park. Opelika Police arrested a suspect in the fatal 2016 shooting.

Opelika Police have remained tight lipped about the details of the shooting last Thursday and have not announced any suspect or motive information.