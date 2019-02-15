Man shot to death on Valley porch

A

35-year-old east

Alabama man was found

fatally shot on the porch

of a mobile home just feet

from the Chambers Coun-

ty line on last Wednesday.

Investigators are now put-

ting the pieces together in

the first homicide of 2019

in Lee County.

The Lee County

Sheriff’s Office confirms

they responded to a call

of a person shot around

7:30 a.m. on Wednesday

morning at the County

Line Mobile Home Park

located on U.S. Highway

29 just south of the city of

Valley.

When deputies arrived,

they discovered 35-year-

old Fletcher Lewayne

Tolbert deceased from

what appeared to be nu-

merous gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not

confirmed how many

times Tolbert had been

shot. They are awaiting

information from the

Alabama Department of

Forensic Sciences to con-

firm the number of times

he was shot.

Neighbors in the

mobile home commu-

nity confirm they heard

multiple gunshots around

11:00 p.m. on Tuesday

night, but no one called

911 until the following

morning. Investigators

have confirmed Tolbert

did live at the home where

he was found fatally shot

with his girlfriend.

Investigators also

confirm Tolbert was

an employee at Mando

American Corporation in

nearby Opelika where he

worked the second shift

which ended at 11:00

p.m. on Tuesday night.

The investigation into the

shooting continues

