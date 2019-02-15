Man shot to death on Valley porch

A
35-year-old east
Alabama man was found
fatally shot on the porch
of a mobile home just feet
from the Chambers Coun-
ty line on last Wednesday.
Investigators are now put-
ting the pieces together in
the first homicide of 2019
in Lee County.
The Lee County
Sheriff’s Office confirms
they responded to a call
of a person shot around
7:30 a.m. on Wednesday
morning at the County
Line Mobile Home Park
located on U.S. Highway
29 just south of the city of
Valley.
When deputies arrived,
they discovered 35-year-
old Fletcher Lewayne
Tolbert deceased from
what appeared to be nu-
merous gunshot wounds.
Investigators have not
confirmed how many
times Tolbert had been
shot. They are awaiting
information from the
Alabama Department of
Forensic Sciences to con-
firm the number of times
he was shot.
Neighbors in the
mobile home commu-
nity confirm they heard
multiple gunshots around
11:00 p.m. on Tuesday
night, but no one called
911 until the following
morning. Investigators
have confirmed Tolbert
did live at the home where
he was found fatally shot
with his girlfriend.
Investigators also
confirm Tolbert was
an employee at Mando
American Corporation in
nearby Opelika where he
worked the second shift
which ended at 11:00
p.m. on Tuesday night.
The investigation into the
shooting continues
A