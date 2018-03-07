Man who shot himself at White House has local ties

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A 26-year-old man from suburban Birmingham fatally shot himself just feet from the White House in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The victim in the shooting not only was a resident of Alabama but had also had recent interactions in east Alabama according to new information released.

Washington D.C. investigators indicate that 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess, of Maylene, Alabama fatally committed suicide near the north fence of the White House on Saturday. Investigators say Burgess was standing near the north fence when he pulled out a firearm and fatally shot himself after firing several shots near the White House at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday morning.

None of the shots were said to be directed towards the White House. Sources also indicate that President Donald Trump was not in the White House when the incident occurred but was briefed on the situation while in the state of Florida.

While Burgess resided in Shelby County just south of Birmingham the young man had ties to east Alabama including a neighboring county. Burgess was a previous resident of Lee County and lived in Auburn just a few years ago. While living in Auburn Burgess attended Auburn University where he graduated in the Spring of 2013. He was also a registered voter in the Lee County.

During his time living in east Alabama no criminal record or actions could be found on Burgess with the exception of a speeding ticket that was obtained in neighboring Tallapoosa County in 2010. No records of incidents of residents could be found on Burgess in Chambers County.

When Burgess discharged the firearm, there were hundreds of people around him. There were no injuries reported in the shooting and a vehicle belonging to Burgess was located blocks away at a nearby hotel. The vehicle was swept for bombs and searched for hours. Investigators did obtain several items from the vehicle. An active investigation continues into the Saturday morning shooting.