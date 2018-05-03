Man who shot up mobile home park surrenders to police
LaFayette Police confirm
the suspect in a shooting
that occurred at a LaFayette
mobile home park in March
was taken into custody earli-
er this month. The suspect is
now facing charges in con-
nection to that case and was
previously free on bond for
his involvement in a shoot-
ing in 2017 that occurred in
Chambers County.
LaFayette Police confirm
that Chavis Montay Story
surrendered to authorities
on April 10th. Story was
wanted in connection to an
incident that involved shots
being fired into a mobile
home in the Rowe Mobile
Home Park in LaFayette on
March 22nd. No injuries
were reported in the shoot-
ing that occurred just a short
time after shots were fired
into a home in nearby Valley
earlier that morning.
Upon his surrender to
LaFayette investigators
Story was charged with
attempted murder and
discharging a firearm into an
occupied dwelling. How-
ever, the shots being fired in
the March incident was not
the first shooting incident in
which Story has been named
as a suspect.
Investigators with the
Chambers County Sheriff’s
Department had previously
arrested Story on charges of
attempted murder in con-
nection to a shooting that
occurred on October 8th,
2017. Investigators arrested
Story in October in connec-
tion to the shooting of Der-
rick Burton who was shot
multiple times at the Sports-
man Club on County Road
160 north of LaFayette.
Burton survived the inju-
ries from the shooting after
receiving treatment at East
Alabama Medical Center.
Story was taken into custody
just days after that shooting
and charged with attempted
murder. Story was able to
post bond in connection to
that case and is still awaiting
trial for the incident.
Investigators continue
to look into the incident on
March 22nd in LaFayette as
well as other shooting inci-
dents in the area. LaFayette
Police confirm that they are
working the recent shooting
cases and that arrests are
forthcoming in connection
to the recent shootings in
the area.