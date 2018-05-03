Man who shot up mobile home park surrenders to police

LaFayette Police confirm

the suspect in a shooting

that occurred at a LaFayette

mobile home park in March

was taken into custody earli-

er this month. The suspect is

now facing charges in con-

nection to that case and was

previously free on bond for

his involvement in a shoot-

ing in 2017 that occurred in

Chambers County.

LaFayette Police confirm

that Chavis Montay Story

surrendered to authorities

on April 10th. Story was

wanted in connection to an

incident that involved shots

being fired into a mobile

home in the Rowe Mobile

Home Park in LaFayette on

March 22nd. No injuries

were reported in the shoot-

ing that occurred just a short

time after shots were fired

into a home in nearby Valley

earlier that morning.

Upon his surrender to

LaFayette investigators

Story was charged with

attempted murder and

discharging a firearm into an

occupied dwelling. How-

ever, the shots being fired in

the March incident was not

the first shooting incident in

which Story has been named

as a suspect.

Investigators with the

Chambers County Sheriff’s

Department had previously

arrested Story on charges of

attempted murder in con-

nection to a shooting that

occurred on October 8th,

2017. Investigators arrested

Story in October in connec-

tion to the shooting of Der-

rick Burton who was shot

multiple times at the Sports-

man Club on County Road

160 north of LaFayette.

Burton survived the inju-

ries from the shooting after

receiving treatment at East

Alabama Medical Center.

Story was taken into custody

just days after that shooting

and charged with attempted

murder. Story was able to

post bond in connection to

that case and is still awaiting

trial for the incident.

Investigators continue

to look into the incident on

March 22nd in LaFayette as

well as other shooting inci-

dents in the area. LaFayette

Police confirm that they are

working the recent shooting

cases and that arrests are

forthcoming in connection

to the recent shootings in

the area.