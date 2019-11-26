Mary Alane Abernathy Thompson passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at age 70. She was born February 18, 1949 in Fulton County, Georgia to Henry Ford and Mary Lane Abernathy.

After graduating from LaGrange High School in 1967, she attended LaGrange College and graduated with a B.S. in math education in 1970. Alane continued her education by receiving a M.ED. and Ed.S. in Leadership and Supervision from Troy State University. She taught math at LaGrange Boys Junior High for 17 years, served as assistant principal at Harris County Middle School and Long Cane Middle School, principal at West Point Elementary, and retired in 2007, as principal of West Side Magnet School in LaGrange, GA.



After retirement Alane worked with her husband, Ben, at their restaurant, Katie’s, in LaGrange. In 2010, she and her husband moved to LaFayette, AL, to manage the Abbotsford Wildlife Plantation where they welcomed guests at the lodge and 2,000 acre game preserve.

During her lifetime Alane was a faithful member of Sunnyside Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and First Baptist Church, all of LaGrange. Upon moving to LaFayette, Alane became an active member of First Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Director and women’s bible study leader.



Alane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ben; daughter Katie (Paul) Daniel, and grandchildren, Michael, Ben, and Jess of Auburn, AL; siblings Kerry (Leslie) Abernathy, Paula (Joey) Keeth, and Toby Abernathy of LaGrange, GA; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at First Baptist Lafayette on Friday, November 22, from 10:00 A.M. – 11:45 A.M. CST. The funeral service will follow at noon CST at First Baptist in LaFayette, AL followed by a graveside service at Shadowlawn cemetery in LaGrange, GA at 3:00 P.M. CST. The Rev. Scott Ferguson of LaFayette, AL, Rev. Paul Blair of LaGrange, GA, and Dr. George Sinclair of Mobile, AL will be the officiants.



Flowers will be accepted at Jeff Jones Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL or contributions may be made to First Baptist Church LaFayette, 201 LaFayette Street South, LaFayette, AL 36862.