Mrs. Mary Dennie Holliday, 80, of Roanoke died Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Hospice LaGrange. Funeral services will be held at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, Roanoke on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Thomas Staples officiating. Interment will be in Skyview cemetery, Roanoke. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, January 19, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

She is survived by her ten children: Vera (Larry) Hughley, Roanoke, Jimmy (Sonya) Holliday, Atlanta, GA, Betty Holliday, Roanoke, Matthew Holliday, Atlanta, GA, Harvey Holliday, Atlanta, GA, Mickey Holliday, LaGrange, GA Carolyn ( Roger) Dozier, LaGrange, GA, Dewey Gray, Jr., Roanoke, Sandy Gray, Atlanta, GA and Beverly ( David) Sutton, Athens, GA; one sister: Annie Pearl Houston, Roanoke, three sisters-in-law, twenty-seven grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

