Mrs. Marylene Story Blunt, 81 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018 in Opelika, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 11:00 a.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Pastor, Bishop Larry Shaw, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mrs. Blunt is survived by four sons: Bobby (Amelia) Carr, Jarvis (Sara) Story, Gary (Hilda) Blunt all of LaFayette, AL; Charlie (Jennifer) Blunt III of Brewton, AL; two daughters: Lamerle (John) Patten of Beulah, AL; & Cresandra Bryant of Opelika, AL; two brothers: Willie J. Story of Hampton, VA & Clifford (Lera) Story of LaFayette, AL; two sisters: Frances Preer & Cynthia Story both of Manhatten, NY; three sisters-in-laws: Sandra Harmon of Mableton, GA; Nell Postell & Eloise Harrison both of LaFayette, AL; 37 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.