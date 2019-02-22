Mattie Trammell celebrates 102nd birthday with family

Miss Mattie Tram-

mell celebrated her 102

nd

birthday on Friday, Febru-

ary 15

th

at the LaFayette

Extended Care Center.

She enjoyed refreshments,

birthday cake and ice

cream. Seven of her nine

surviving children were

in attendance: Pennye,

Bobby and Larry from

Boston, MA; Gloria Jean

from Washington, DC;

Nell from Alexandria, VA;

Walter and Napoleon from

LaFayette as well as other

relatives, friends, residents

and staff of the Center.

When asked what is her

secret to longevity, Miss

Mattie attributes it to just

living

life rather than life

living

you. Sometimes

she might say it’s in her

genes since her mother

lived to be 94 years old,

her aunt lived to be 98

and she currently has a

sister in Baltimore, MD

who is 97 years old. But

ultimately she knows it’s

God’s grace and mercy

that has sustained her all

these years.

No related posts.