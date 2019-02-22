Home News Local Mattie Trammell celebrates 102nd birthday with family
Mattie Trammell celebrates 102nd birthday with family

Miss Mattie Tram-
mell celebrated her 102
nd
birthday on Friday, Febru-
ary 15
th
at the LaFayette
Extended Care Center.
She enjoyed refreshments,
birthday cake and ice
cream. Seven of her nine
surviving children were
in attendance: Pennye,
Bobby and Larry from
Boston, MA; Gloria Jean
from Washington, DC;
Nell from Alexandria, VA;
Walter and Napoleon from
LaFayette as well as other
relatives, friends, residents
and staff of the Center.
When asked what is her
secret to longevity, Miss
Mattie attributes it to just
living
life rather than life
living
you. Sometimes
she might say it’s in her
genes since her mother
lived to be 94 years old,
her aunt lived to be 98
and she currently has a
sister in Baltimore, MD
who is 97 years old. But
ultimately she knows it’s
God’s grace and mercy
that has sustained her all
these years.

slandon
