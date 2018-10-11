McCurdy leads Bulldogs in blowout of Fayetteville

The LaFayette Bull-
dogs won their second
game in a row with a total
thumping of the Fayette-
ville Wolves.
Lafayette dominated
the Wolves 41-7, with
Fayetteville’s only score
coming in the fourth
quarter.
This is the Dogs sec-
ond win in as many weeks
and their second consecu-
tive game scoring 40 or
more points.
Quarterback Jaelin Mc-
Curdy led the way for the
Dogs, with his best game
of the season.
McCurdy rushed for
10 carries and 151 yards
with 3 touchdowns. One
of McCurdy’s touchdowns
came on a 53 scamper for
the score.
McCurdy also went 4 of
10 passing with a 63-yard
touchdown pass to Kean-
drae Peterson who led the
Bulldogs in receiving on
the night with 2 receptions
for 75 yards.
Victor Tolbert also
broke the century mark on
the ground for the Dogs
with 100 yards rushing on
9 carries.
JaQuavion Boston-
Gaines had 7 carries for
46 yards and Keandrae
Peterson 2 carries for 17
yards.
Me’kevion Shealey had
1 catch for 9 yards.
LaFayette racked up a
staggering 482 yards of
total offense.
The Bulldogs defense
was led by junior line-
backer Zacchaeus Turner
with 10 tackles on the
night and a sack.
Lajareon Bryant, Trevor
Vines, Dai’quan Giddens
and Julius Bullard all had
9 tackles for the Bulldogs
defense.
Julius Bullard and
Antavious Woody also had
a sack.
Jordan Walker had
another great game for the
Dogs grabbing two inter-
ceptions on the night.
Jadarious Crimm also
had an interception.
Markevious Tolbert was
3 of 5 in P. AT
’s for the
game.
The Bulldogs will
celebrate homecoming
this week. Homecoming is
one of the biggest week-
ends of the year for the
LaFayette Bulldogs with
the homecoming game
on Friday night and The
annual Alumni Picnic on
Saturday.
Former LaFayette High
School grads come from
near and far near to par-
ticipate in this event.
The Bulldogs enter this
week sporting a two-game
win streak.
The now 3-3 Bulldogs
will host the 1-5 Alabama
Christian Academy Eagles
for their annual Home-
coming game, Friday at
Bulldogs Stadium at 7
p.m. CST. in LaFayette.
