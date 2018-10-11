McCurdy leads Bulldogs in blowout of Fayetteville

The LaFayette Bull-

dogs won their second

game in a row with a total

thumping of the Fayette-

ville Wolves.

Lafayette dominated

the Wolves 41-7, with

Fayetteville’s only score

coming in the fourth

quarter.

This is the Dogs sec-

ond win in as many weeks

and their second consecu-

tive game scoring 40 or

more points.

Quarterback Jaelin Mc-

Curdy led the way for the

Dogs, with his best game

of the season.

McCurdy rushed for

10 carries and 151 yards

with 3 touchdowns. One

of McCurdy’s touchdowns

came on a 53 scamper for

the score.

McCurdy also went 4 of

10 passing with a 63-yard

touchdown pass to Kean-

drae Peterson who led the

Bulldogs in receiving on

the night with 2 receptions

for 75 yards.

Victor Tolbert also

broke the century mark on

the ground for the Dogs

with 100 yards rushing on

9 carries.

JaQuavion Boston-

Gaines had 7 carries for

46 yards and Keandrae

Peterson 2 carries for 17

yards.

Me’kevion Shealey had

1 catch for 9 yards.

LaFayette racked up a

staggering 482 yards of

total offense.

The Bulldogs defense

was led by junior line-

backer Zacchaeus Turner

with 10 tackles on the

night and a sack.

Lajareon Bryant, Trevor

Vines, Dai’quan Giddens

and Julius Bullard all had

9 tackles for the Bulldogs

defense.

Julius Bullard and

Antavious Woody also had

a sack.

Jordan Walker had

another great game for the

Dogs grabbing two inter-

ceptions on the night.

Jadarious Crimm also

had an interception.

Markevious Tolbert was

3 of 5 in P. AT

’s for the

game.

The Bulldogs will

celebrate homecoming

this week. Homecoming is

one of the biggest week-

ends of the year for the

LaFayette Bulldogs with

the homecoming game

on Friday night and The

annual Alumni Picnic on

Saturday.

Former LaFayette High

School grads come from

near and far near to par-

ticipate in this event.

The Bulldogs enter this

week sporting a two-game

win streak.

The now 3-3 Bulldogs

will host the 1-5 Alabama

Christian Academy Eagles

for their annual Home-

coming game, Friday at

Bulldogs Stadium at 7

p.m. CST. in LaFayette.