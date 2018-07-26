Meet and greet new SUSCC president

Meet and Greets Slated

for Incoming SUSCC

president Todd Shackett

Community members

and Friends of Southern

Union are invited to attend

a meet and greet welcom-

ing Southern Union State

Community College’s

incoming president, Todd

Shackett.

A drop-in reception will

be held at the following

locations and are open to

any community member:

Tuesday, August 7:

Wadley Campus, Lakev-

iew Room, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

CT

Wednesday, August 8:

Valley Campus, Technol-

ogy Building Foyer, 5:00-

6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 9:

Opelika Campus, South-

ern Room, 5:00- 6:30

p.m. CT

With more than 30

years of leadership and

management experi-

ence, Shackett comes

to Southern Union from

Baxter International,

where he most recently

served as the Director of

Operational Excellence.

He is a recognized leader

in the local community

serving as an Industrial

Advisory Board Member

at Southern Union, as an

Executive Board Member

of the Opelika Chamber of

Commerce, and as Chair

of the Auburn University

Graduate School Advisory

Board.

Prior to Shackett’s work

at Baxter International,

he spent several years

with Becton Dickinson

and Company, a medical

technology manufactur-

ing company, in Durham,

North Carolina. Shackett

has a Bachelor of Science

in Mechanical Engineer-

ing from Kettering Uni-

versity and both a Master

of Science in Mechanical

Engineering and a Master

of Science in Opera-

tions Management from

Rensselaer Polytechnic

Institute. Shackett also has

a Certificate in Executive

Management from Stan-

ford University.

Shackett will become

the twentieth president in

Southern Union’s 96 year

history.