Meet and greet new SUSCC president

Meet and Greets Slated
for Incoming SUSCC
president Todd Shackett
Community members
and Friends of Southern
Union are invited to attend
a meet and greet welcom-
ing Southern Union State
Community College’s
incoming president, Todd
Shackett.
A drop-in reception will
be held at the following
locations and are open to
any community member:
Tuesday, August 7:
Wadley Campus, Lakev-
iew Room, 5:00-6:30 p.m.
CT
Wednesday, August 8:
Valley Campus, Technol-
ogy Building Foyer, 5:00-
6:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, August 9:
Opelika Campus, South-
ern Room, 5:00- 6:30
p.m. CT
With more than 30
years of leadership and
management experi-
ence, Shackett comes
to Southern Union from
Baxter International,
where he most recently
served as the Director of
Operational Excellence.
He is a recognized leader
in the local community
serving as an Industrial
Advisory Board Member
at Southern Union, as an
Executive Board Member
of the Opelika Chamber of
Commerce, and as Chair
of the Auburn University
Graduate School Advisory
Board.
Prior to Shackett’s work
at Baxter International,
he spent several years
with Becton Dickinson
and Company, a medical
technology manufactur-
ing company, in Durham,
North Carolina. Shackett
has a Bachelor of Science
in Mechanical Engineer-
ing from Kettering Uni-
versity and both a Master
of Science in Mechanical
Engineering and a Master
of Science in Opera-
tions Management from
Rensselaer Polytechnic
Institute. Shackett also has
a Certificate in Executive
Management from Stan-
ford University.
Shackett will become
the twentieth president in
Southern Union’s 96 year
history.
