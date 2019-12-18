Home News Featured Stories Meet LaFayette’s New Chief
Fire Chief. Jim Dooty.

By Jody Stewart

After an extensive search the City of LaFayette has hired a new Fire Chief. Jim Dooty is originally from Long Island, New York. Dooty accepted the position of Fire Chief Monday, December 16th.

Jim Dooty’s career experience includes six and half years in the military along with thirty-three years in fire services. Dooty has spent the last thirteen years as Fire Subject Matter Expert in Afghanistan.

Dooty and his family live near Eglin Air force Base in Florida. He has a wife and two children. “Me and my family love the south and this is where we want to settle down and retire.” Dooty said he interviewed with other cities but it was LaFayette that had the warm atmosphere and friendly people he and his wife were looking for.

Dooty stated at this point in his life he wanted to live in a place where he could connect and have a job where he could take his years of experience and make a difference.

Dooty stated, “ My plans in LaFayette includes keeping up the morale in the department, supporting the Mayor and City Council. I want the department to become more community driven and be a place the community can trust.”

Mayor Barry Moody said, “I am excited someone of this quality is going to serve our community. The City Council made a great choice picking some one with his experience and leadership skills. I believe Mr. Dooty has the ability to restore our EMT and Fire Department and to exceed what we have done in the past.”

