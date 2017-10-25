Meeting dates changed

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondentl

The LaFayette City Council held its last regular scheduled meeting of the month of October on Monday evening. Before closing the meeting members of the council made some adjustments to their normal scheduled meetings in November and made note of one calendar change in recognition of holiday.

The first change outlined by members of the council was to announce that the city will be recognizing the Veterans Day holiday on Friday November 10th. On that day city offices will be closed in observation of the holiday.

Members of the city council also voted to move both November council meetings due to conflicts in schedules and the approaching Thanksgiving holiday. The regular scheduled meeting on November 13th was moved up one week to November 6th at 6:00 p.m.

The second scheduled meeting was set for November 27th, but council members voted to move the meeting to November 20th at 6:00 p.m. This was due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Alabama law requires that LaFayette’s city council meet at least twice per month. The meetings will keep LaFayette in line with state regulation.