Home News Meeting dates changed
News
Top Stories
0

Meeting dates changed

0
0

Meeting dates changed

10-25-17 Club Addiction
now playing

2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

Deadly month in Chambers County - Gun related shootings up

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

10-25-17 Sledge home
now playing

Possible arson at Sledge home

Stray dog issue worsens; City to take action

Tax holiday set for 2018

10-25-17 Hope Heals Walk 04
now playing

Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer

10-25-17 9-0 Rebels are Region Champs with win against Abbeville Braxton Allen Mitchell Lee
now playing

Bulldogs mount comeback to finish Ranburne, 33-22

Valley man arrested for LaFayette club shooting

Humor - Keeping your mouth shut!

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondentl

The LaFayette City Council held its last regular scheduled meeting of the month of October on Monday evening. Before closing the meeting members of the council made some adjustments to their normal scheduled meetings in November and made note of one calendar change in recognition of holiday.

The first change outlined by members of the council was to announce that the city will be recognizing the Veterans Day holiday on Friday November 10th. On that day city offices will be closed in observation of the holiday.

Members of the city council also voted to move both November council meetings due to conflicts in schedules and the approaching Thanksgiving holiday. The regular scheduled meeting on November 13th was moved up one week to November 6th at 6:00 p.m.

The second scheduled meeting was set for November 27th, but council members voted to move the meeting to November 20th at 6:00 p.m. This was due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Alabama law requires that LaFayette’s city council meet at least twice per month. The meetings will keep LaFayette in line with state regulation.

Related posts:

  1. In spite of it all, not much has changed
  2. Signs changed to Ivey
  3. Farm-City Committee sets dates for Farm-City Week events
  4. TREC annual meeting
slandon
Related Posts
10-25-17 Club Addiction

2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

slandon 0

Deadly month in Chambers County – Gun related shootings up

slandon 0

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video