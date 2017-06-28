Memories from the past

“Are you sleeping, are you sleeping, brother john, brother john, morning bells are ringing, morning bells are ringing” and “Row, row your boat, gently down the stream, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream” . If you are familiar with these lyrics, you are used up, spent, and out of touch with the current generation.

These words are the lyrics of ‘ROUND’ that all of my generation sang in public school. The class was divided into at least two groups and after the first group finished singing the first verse the second group would pick up the first verse and join in while the other group sang the second verse. Believe it or not, it produced pretty good rhythmic melodic sounds. For whatever reason, the teacher taught us to sing the” brother john” lilt in French. This is the way it came out: frara jocka, frara jocka, dor ma vu, dor ma vu, sona ma atina, sona ma atina. I am sure those whom have some French language knowledge will be amused at this red neck version of French. It will be interesting to hear the response from my daughters all who are literate in the French language thanks to Nannie Ferguson, Congressman Drew Ferguson’s mother.

While thinking about the rounds, other school memories invaded my mind. In junior high I remembered junior high teacher taking her science class on a field trip. The field trip was in Schuessler’s Pasture that had a brook running through the middle. The pastured acres, at that time, joined the play ground of the LaFayette High School. Quinton Parker and I went up and down the banks of the stream trying to catch craw fish scooping them out with our hands. There was a bridge over the stream made out of boards that were 4 inches apart allowing full view of the water underneath the bridge. Quinton and I made our way down stream and were at the right spot when the girls along with the teacher (Anna Laurel Newell) crossed over the bridge. When the girls reached the middle of the bridge and looked down to see four eyes they screamed and took off like a covey of quail. I figured that I would surely get suspended from school for a few days but the teacher never took action. I was very careful not to tell my buddies the color of the teachers drawers (they were pink). I remembered some of the girls were Mary Allen Tucker, Frances Schuesler, Doris Smith and Dot Leverett.

As I said, memories from the past come to mind. I think the year was 1956, in front of 65,000 fans in Jordan/Hare stadium, I was cheered as one of the players. That was when Shug Jordan was ruling the eagles nest and Alabama was suffering through the Ears Whitworth regime and Auburn fans were having a ball. My dear friends, E B. & Dot Hand Odom, had given us a dog. We named the dog Speedo, not after today’s men’s underwear, but a song that was popular at that time “They often call me Speedo, but my real name is Mr. Earl”. When I returned to Auburn after serving a four-year tour in the Air Force including a year in Korea, my new wife, myself and Speedo moved into the Veteran Housing Complex a couple of blocks from the stadium. My wife and I walked to a Saturday afternoon game and while in the stands noticed during the pre game ceremony one of the security guards chasing a dog around the football field. Lo and behold, it was Speedo who unknown to us had followed us to the stadium. I jumped over the retaining wall and ran onto the field to capture Speedo with all the fans applauding the action.

From what information I can gather, most of the 1947 LaFayette High graduate class is no longer with us. The only good thing about it is that I can tell tales or exaggerate without anyone challenging my lies. However, Miriam Anne Kirkwood Siler is still around and she monitors local columns that are filed in the Bradley Memorial Library. So much for getting away with fake news.