Miss Mercedes Rutledge, 27 of Birmingham, AL, formerly of the Welch, AL, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in (Welch Community) Roanoke, AL, Rev. Calvin Trammell, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Miss. Rutledge is survived by her parents, Harvey and Machel Rutledge of Welch, AL, two sisters, Porsha and Jetta of Welch, AL, a loving grandmother, Annette Oliver of Welch, AL, a host of aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.