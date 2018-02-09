Home News Obituaries Mercedes Rutledge
Obituaries
0

Mercedes Rutledge

0
0

Mercedes Rutledge

2-7-18 Group tour East Ala Lumber Yard 02
now playing

Fascinating Forestry Teachers learn about importance of trees

2-7-18 New Horizon Theatre to present The Nerd
now playing

New Horizon presents The Nerd

Library celebrates Black History

Mother fatally shoots son in Lee County

Billy J. Staples

Marylene Story Blunt

Eula Mae Evans Grady

Randy “Sharkie” James

Kimberly N. Baker

What makes Chambers unique?

Miss Mercedes Rutledge, 27 of Birmingham, AL, formerly of the Welch, AL, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in (Welch Community) Roanoke, AL, Rev. Calvin Trammell, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Miss. Rutledge is survived by her parents, Harvey and Machel Rutledge of Welch, AL, two sisters, Porsha and Jetta of Welch, AL, a loving grandmother, Annette Oliver of Welch, AL, a host of aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Related posts:

  1. Randy “Sharkie” James
  2. Ola Mae Ballard
  3. Tyra L. Abner
  4. Kimberly N. Baker
slandon
Related Posts

Billy J. Staples

slandon 0

Marylene Story Blunt

slandon 0

Eula Mae Evans Grady

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video