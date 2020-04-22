Mike’s Musings:

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

My thoughts on Covid-19, coronavirus, Chinese coronavirus, Wuhan flu, or whatever you want to call it:



First, while doctors, nurses, emergency workers, essentials of all types slave away at their professions risking their lives daily, Congress and even our state legislature remain bunkered in their homes. If ever there was a time we needed their leadership it is now. But instead of coming to their government offices and debating policies, they sit at home doing nothing.



What kind of example is that? Instead of self-quarantining, I believe they should be in their respective chambers leading our country. We elected these people to lead and at a time of crisis we expect them to lead, not hide.



And it’s not one party hiding. It’s two. At the local state level in Michigan I believe the Governor has overstepped her authority. I don’t believe abortions should be allowed, if elective surgery is forbidden. I don’t believe alcohol and marijuana are essential. But, guess what? She has free rein. The legislature is not in session, so that have no ability to tell her no.



The same could be said at the federal level. The executive branch is all in- working very hard to keep us safe. They might be overstepping their authority. They might be taking the wrong course of action, and doing too little. But it doesn’t matter. There is no one at the legislative branch to challenge the executive branch because our elected officials are on an extended recess.



I encourage our lawmakers to come out of their bunkers and get to work. In this crisis we need you more than ever. We certainly will defeat this pesky virus, but apparently with little help from our lawmakers.



Secondly, I have to write my two cents on the stimulus money that was targeted for small business- the $350 billion that was depleted as of last Thursday. I think the guidelines for who received the money were favoring big rather than small business.



The feds claimed no one over 500 employees would be eligible for the grants. Thus bigger businesses with their cadre of accountants and lawyers smartly counted employees at single locations and if they were under 500 at that single location applied and in most cases received funds for several locations.



Ruth Chris, the expensive nationwide steakhouse chain that most of us can’t afford received $20 million. Brazilian steakhouse chain, Fogo, also received $20 million and J. Alexanders received $15.1 million. Supposedly the feds put a cap of $10 million as to the highest amount they would loan out, but apparently that didn’t apply to these restaurant chains.



While the well-healed get richer, us in small town America, get poorer. I have yet to hear of anyone of my clients getting a stimulus grant. We all applied, but like myself, most of us were told the application is in the queue, and then were told all the grant money had been allocated. Yup it has, to multi-billion dollar companies that cheated the system by claiming small business status.



Finally, I’m still waiting to hear that we are testing people by the millions. It’s been six weeks now and we still don’t have one-tenth the test kits we need to test our vulnerable population. I hear a lot of fanfare about this company or that manufacturing thousands of quick result tests, but they never seem to reach the public. Test kits are critical and one would think with American industrial ingenuity that we could rapidly produce them. I ask, what is the problem?