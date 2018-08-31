Mike’s Musings

McCain’s Farewell Statement
Should Be Our Leaders’ Mantra
A great American will
be laid to rest this weekend.
Sen. John McCain, although
I didn’t always agree with
him, embodied all the quali
–
ties of a true American hero.
His ability to compromise,
and his love for our system
of government will be sorely
missed as we slug our way
in to the mid-term elections
and beyond.
I found his farewell state
–
ment to be particularly mov
–
ing- so moving that I have
decided to share it now.
Here is what he had to say
to his fellow Americans:
“Thank you for the
privilege of serving you
and the rewarding life that
service in uniform and in
public office has allowed
me to lead. I have tried to
serve our country honorably.
I have made mistakes, but I
hope my love for America
will be weighed favorably
against them.
I have often observed that
I am the luckiest person on
earth. I feel that way even
now as I prepare for the
end of my life. I have loved
my life, all of it. I have had
experiences, adventures and
friendships enough for ten
satisfying lives, and I am so
thankful. Like most people,
I have regrets. But I would
not trade a day of my life,
in good or bad times, for the
best day of anyone else’s.
I owe that satisfaction
to the love of my family.
No man ever had a more
loving wife or children
he was prouder of than I am mine. And I owe it to
America. To be connected
to America’s causes- liberty,
equal justice, respect for the
dignity of all people- brings
happiness more sublime
than life’s fleeting pleasures.
Our identities and sense of
worth are not circumscribed
but enlarged by serving
good causes bigger than
ourselves.
I lived and died a proud
American. We are citizens
of the world’s greatest
republic, a nation of ideals,
not blood and soil. We are
blessed and are a blessing to
humanity when we uphold
and advance those ideals at
home and in the world. We
have helped liberate more
people from tyranny and
poverty than ever before in
history. We have acquired
great wealth and power in
the process.
We weaken our greatness
when we confuse our pa
–
triotism with tribal rivalries
that have sown resentment
and hatred and violence in
all the corners of the globe.
We weaken it when we hide
behind walls, rather than
tear them down, when we
doubt the power of our ide
–
als, rather than trust them to
be the great force for change
they have always been.
We are three-hundred-
and-twenty-five million
opinionated, vociferous
individuals. We argue and
compete, and sometimes
even vilify each other in
our raucous public debates.
But we have always had so much more in common with
each other than in disagree-
ment. If only we remember
that and give each other the
benefit of the presumption
that we all love our country
we will get through these
challenging times. We will
come through them stronger
than before. We always do.
Ten years ago, I had the
privilege to concede defeat
in the election for president.
I want to end my farewell to
you with the heartfelt faith
in Americans that I felt so
powerfully that evening
I feel it powerfully still.
Do not despair of our
present difficulties but be
–
lieve always in the promise
and greatness of America,
because nothing is inevi
–
table here. Americans never
quit. We never surrender.
We never hide from history.
We make history.”
After reading this fare-
well, you can’t help but to
be proud to be an American.
John McCain, a true Ameri
–
can war hero, a worthy
candidate for president, and
a longtime compromiser
on the senate floor, will be
remembered as one of the
greatest- not our time, but
all time.