Mike’s Musings

McCain’s Farewell Statement

Should Be Our Leaders’ Mantra

A great American will

be laid to rest this weekend.

Sen. John McCain, although

I didn’t always agree with

him, embodied all the quali

–

ties of a true American hero.

His ability to compromise,

and his love for our system

of government will be sorely

missed as we slug our way

in to the mid-term elections

and beyond.

I found his farewell state

–

ment to be particularly mov

–

ing- so moving that I have

decided to share it now.

Here is what he had to say

to his fellow Americans:

“Thank you for the

privilege of serving you

and the rewarding life that

service in uniform and in

public office has allowed

me to lead. I have tried to

serve our country honorably.

I have made mistakes, but I

hope my love for America

will be weighed favorably

against them.

I have often observed that

I am the luckiest person on

earth. I feel that way even

now as I prepare for the

end of my life. I have loved

my life, all of it. I have had

experiences, adventures and

friendships enough for ten

satisfying lives, and I am so

thankful. Like most people,

I have regrets. But I would

not trade a day of my life,

in good or bad times, for the

best day of anyone else’s.

I owe that satisfaction

to the love of my family.

No man ever had a more

loving wife or children

he was prouder of than I am mine. And I owe it to

America. To be connected

to America’s causes- liberty,

equal justice, respect for the

dignity of all people- brings

happiness more sublime

than life’s fleeting pleasures.

Our identities and sense of

worth are not circumscribed

but enlarged by serving

good causes bigger than

ourselves.

I lived and died a proud

American. We are citizens

of the world’s greatest

republic, a nation of ideals,

not blood and soil. We are

blessed and are a blessing to

humanity when we uphold

and advance those ideals at

home and in the world. We

have helped liberate more

people from tyranny and

poverty than ever before in

history. We have acquired

great wealth and power in

the process.

We weaken our greatness

when we confuse our pa

–

triotism with tribal rivalries

that have sown resentment

and hatred and violence in

all the corners of the globe.

We weaken it when we hide

behind walls, rather than

tear them down, when we

doubt the power of our ide

–

als, rather than trust them to

be the great force for change

they have always been.

We are three-hundred-

and-twenty-five million

opinionated, vociferous

individuals. We argue and

compete, and sometimes

even vilify each other in

our raucous public debates.

But we have always had so much more in common with

each other than in disagree-

ment. If only we remember

that and give each other the

benefit of the presumption

that we all love our country

we will get through these

challenging times. We will

come through them stronger

than before. We always do.

Ten years ago, I had the

privilege to concede defeat

in the election for president.

I want to end my farewell to

you with the heartfelt faith

in Americans that I felt so

powerfully that evening

I feel it powerfully still.

Do not despair of our

present difficulties but be

–

lieve always in the promise

and greatness of America,

because nothing is inevi

–

table here. Americans never

quit. We never surrender.

We never hide from history.

We make history.”

After reading this fare-

well, you can’t help but to

be proud to be an American.

John McCain, a true Ameri

–

can war hero, a worthy

candidate for president, and

a longtime compromiser

on the senate floor, will be

remembered as one of the

greatest- not our time, but

all time.