Mike’s Musings

Senate Needs To Stop Talking,

Accomplish Something

What a spectacle the

Kavanaugh confirmation

hearings have become. I

am saddened that this pro-

cess has broken down to

allegations of flagellation

and drunkenness, without

any thought given to the

man’s long record as a

judge in Washington D.C.

I’ve mused many times

about the ineffectiveness

of the U.S. Senate, and I

think any of us who have

carefully watched the

confirmation proceedings

could agree, this is an

institution run amuck.

But then again, look at

the participants. Trump

hater Sen. Jeff Flake

couldn’t win his Repub-

lican primary election so

he decided to retire. But

wait, he was found every-

where last weekend after

he joined Democrats in

demanding an additional

FBI investigation of Ka-

vanaugh and his accusers.

There he was on several

cable stations, and at D.C.

events trumpeting his

change of heart. Rumor

has it the Flakester will

challenge Trump in the

Republican presidential

primary.

Two Democratic sena-

tors, New Jersey’s Corey

Booker and California’s

Kamala Harris, neither

having served a full term

are expected to announce

their presidential aspira-

tions. And then there is

Ted Cruz and Lyndsey

Graham who tried to face

down Trump in 2016. It’s

not the Judiciary Committee, but rather a group

of senators seeking the

presidency, and use the

free television exposure

the confirmation hearings

provided to show the pub-

lic how great their oratory

skills are.

That’s what we do in

the Senate. We stand up

at the podium and talk

eloquently about nothing.

Truth doesn’t matter- only

trashing your opposition.

I’ve chastised the Senate

in the past for doing noth-

ing but trash talking, and

nowhere is this clearer

than in these confirmation

hearings.

Of course, one could

say, once your elected

to the Senate, you never

leave. The ranking mem-

ber of the Democrats on

the Judiciary Committee

is Dianne Feinstein. She

is approaching 86, and

has been a senator for 25

years. Chuck Grassley,

the committee chair is

85, but has served in the

senate for 37 years. Orrin

Hatch, a Republican on

the judiciary committee

is 84, and has been in the

senate a whopping 41

years.

This is the swamp

Trump talks about, and

I’m sorry, there’s no

way the judiciary com-

mittee can be effective

with these oldtimers

leading the charge and

young bucks like Flake

and Booker, using the

venerable institution as

stepping stones for the

presidency.

I’m gonna throw out a

few suggestions that might

make some go bananas.

First I might suggest we

cut the senate terms from

six years to four. Gov-

ernors serve four year

terms. U.S. Congressmen

serve only two years. Why

should the Senate serve

six. Cut it back to four

and maybe they will get

something done.

OR eliminate the

institution all together.

Again, my claim is they

do nothing. Another claim

is that they are so divided

along party lines that any

meaningful legislation is

stonewalled by one party

or the other. As previously

noted, all you had to do

was watch the Kavanaugh

confirmation hearings to

see how our elected offi

–

cials shamefully operated.

Is the Senate really

needed? The 535 bodies

that make up Congress, in

my mind, are much more

effective than the Senate.

I know this is totally radi-

cal, but I ask, do these out-

of-touch, self-indulging,

oratorically skilled men

and women truly represent

our interests or their own?

I think you know the

answer.