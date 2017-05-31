Mike’s Musings – Deford’s death brings back memory of a destructive tornado

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

In a holiday weekend where several icons, most notably Gregg Allman and Chris Cornell, made their way to heaven, one will always be forever imprinted in my memory- Frank Deford.

I grew up waiting anxiously to receive my weekly edition of Sports Illustrated in the mail, and it was Frank’s features and essays that I turned to first. Most of us in the profession agree there was no more eloquent sportswriter than Deford.

Later as I began building my own journalism resume, Deford played a major role. Fresh off the sale of several weekly newspapers, I began building a printing plant. A new publication to be known as The National Sports Daily contacted me to see if I would be interested in printing their Midwest editions. I learned that well-respected journalists like Peter Price would be its publisher, and lo and behold, Frank Deford would be its Editor-in-Chief.

We struck a deal and built the printing plant and ordered the printing equipment to their specifications. In nine months times we were up and ready to print the first edition of the daily sports newspaper that they expected would take New York City and the rest of the country by storm.

We were preparing for the spectacle that was to take place the night the first edition was to be printed. Deford and his team of writers were expected to be at our new printing facility to autograph the first editions to come off the press. We had a caterer lined up and several dozen invitations sent out to various dignitaries.

The day before the big gala, weather had turned for the worst. A tornado watch was in effect and I was beginning to grow concerned. Our party could be a flop, or worse yet we could lose power and the first edition would not happen.

And then my worst fears became reality. The tornado watch became a tornado watch and then became a full-fledged tornado that ripped through the neighborhood and took the brand new roof off the printing plant. Fortunately the brand new press was left intact and miraculously the power came back on in five or six hours.

What could we do? We had these bigshots on their way in from New York City, ready to view the first edition of a newspaper that had already cost them tens of millions to get off the ground. In my opinion we could not be the reason the launch was to be cancelled. And we weren’t.

They say in show business “the show must go on.” By golly we made sure it happened. There we were with no roof, but with a clear vision of the moon and stars, firing up the printing press, with Deford and his cronies watching with the only disturbance being the horde of mosquitos the New Yorkers continuously swatted away.

Despite the tornado, the press fired up and the issues came rumbling off the folder waiting to be bundled and picked up by a network of drivers who would carry them to distributors all over the Midwest.

The gregarious and dapper Deford was impressed and heaped praise on my press crew and I. “I don’t think anyone buy you, Mike, could have pulled this off, I remember him telling me.”

I only ran in to Frank a few more times after that. Monthly I would fly to New York City and pick up a check for the printing- sometimes it was over $100,000, so it was my opinion that I would rather pick it up versus waiting for it to come in the mail. Occasionally Frank was there and we would reminisce about that night under the stars.

The National Sports Daily proved to be a flop. It lasted only a little over a year. Wikipedia claims it was done in by poor logistics and a lack of advertising.

Deford, who has probably received every journalism award possible, died quietly on Memorial Day. Funny the picture that we saw most on television and in print media announcing his death, was that of Frank holding up that first copy of the National Sports Daily, most likely the one that had been printed in my plant under the stars.