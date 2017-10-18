Mike’s Musings – Drug Companies, Doctors Must Do The Right Thing

Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor

Most of us have heard of the opioids epidemic, but many of us are at a loss when it comes time to determine how and who to blame for it.

A 60 Minutes expose’ which aired last Sunday, puts the blame squarely on the drug distributors- namely the three largest- McKesson, AmerisouceBergen and Cardinal Health. The segment claimed distributors have poured millions, if not billions of prescription opioids in the marketplace, despite knowing that many of the pills were being used illegally.

Moreover, the segment which focused on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s attempt to prosecute and limit the number of prescription opioids distributors sell to clinics, pharmacies and doctors, claimed Congress to be a willing partner in allowing distributors to continue to flood the marketplace with opioids that were responsible for 33,000 deaths in 2015.

Fueled by some of the most effective and powerful lobbyists in Washington, drug companies and distributors were able to convince Congress, according to 60 Minutes, that the DEA was essentially “picking on them.” Eventually new laws were passed to limit the ability of the DEA to regulate the drug distributors.

If the 60 Minutes claims are true, this is a sad sad commentary. Drug companies have run amuck and without regulation are making money off of pills that are highly addictive. Unscrupulous doctors and pharmacies are doing their part as well, prescribing the pain medications in overly-generous amounts to patients.

And it isn’t just an urban problem. Rural towns and counties across the United States, are seeing people die from their opioid dependence. 60 Minutes, and I actually read this elsewhere as well, used by example, a county in rural West Virginia, where one pharmacy was distributing millions of pain pills to a population less than 30,000.

In the late 1990’s, drug companies reassured Congress, the medical community and patients that prescription opioid pain relievers were non-addictive. As we know now, those reassurances were total fabrications. That said, drug distributors flooded the marketplace and widespread misuse of the painkillers became the norm in many areas.

Now the statistics:

-Roughly 21 to 29 percent of patients prescribed opioids misuse them.

-An estimated 4 to 6 percent who misuse prescription opioids transition to heroin.

-About 80% of heroin users started their drug abuse with prescription opioids.

-Every day, more than 90 Americans die after overdosing on opioids.

-According to the Center of Disease Control, prescription opioid misuse accounts for a $78.5 billion economic burden on Americans each year.

I guess we all can give multiple thumbs down to drug companies, particularly their distributors, for creating a health crisis, rather than curbing one. We all know someone who has become addicted to Vicodin, OxyContin or Percocet. We probably have friends who have transitioned to heroin. And we know that once addicted a person’s life is pretty much dependent on that drug.

It is time the drug distributors and Congress make good on past transgressions. It is time they take a substantial share of their profits to end this horrible epidemic. They have it within their means to do so. And just in case they don’t, Congress needs to re-visit enforcement measures. Give the DEA the tools necessary to come down hard on drug companies that don’t play by the rules.Most of us have heard of the opioids epidemic, but many of us are at a loss when it comes time to determine how and who to blame for it.

A 60 Minutes expose’ which aired last Sunday, puts the blame squarely on the drug distributors- namely the three largest- McKesson, AmerisouceBergen and Cardinal Health. The segment claimed distributors have poured millions, if not billions of prescription opioids in the marketplace, despite knowing that many of the pills were being used illegally.

Moreover, the segment which focused on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s attempt to prosecute and limit the number of prescription opioids distributors sell to clinics, pharmacies and doctors, claimed Congress to be a willing partner in allowing distributors to continue to flood the marketplace with opioids that were responsible for 33,000 deaths in 2015.

Fueled by some of the most effective and powerful lobbyists in Washington, drug companies and distributors were able to convince Congress, according to 60 Minutes, that the DEA was essentially “picking on them.” Eventually new laws were passed to limit the ability of the DEA to regulate the drug distributors.

If the 60 Minutes claims are true, this is a sad sad commentary. Drug companies have run amuck and without regulation are making money off of pills that are highly addictive. Unscrupulous doctors and pharmacies are doing their part as well, prescribing the pain medications in overly-generous amounts to patients.

And it isn’t just an urban problem. Rural towns and counties across the United States, are seeing people die from their opioid dependence. 60 Minutes, and I actually read this elsewhere as well, used by example, a county in rural West Virginia, where one pharmacy was distributing millions of pain pills to a population less than 30,000.

In the late 1990’s, drug companies reassured Congress, the medical community and patients that prescription opioid pain relievers were non-addictive. As we know now, those reassurances were total fabrications. That said, drug distributors flooded the marketplace and widespread misuse of the painkillers became the norm in many areas.

Now the statistics:

-Roughly 21 to 29 percent of patients prescribed opioids misuse them.

-An estimated 4 to 6 percent who misuse prescription opioids transition to heroin.

-About 80% of heroin users started their drug abuse with prescription opioids.

-Every day, more than 90 Americans die after overdosing on opioids.

-According to the Center of Disease Control, prescription opioid misuse accounts for a $78.5 billion economic burden on Americans each year.

I guess we all can give multiple thumbs down to drug companies, particularly their distributors, for creating a health crisis, rather than curbing one. We all know someone who has become addicted to Vicodin, OxyContin or Percocet. We probably have friends who have transitioned to heroin. And we know that once addicted a person’s life is pretty much dependent on that drug.

It is time the drug distributors and Congress make good on past transgressions. It is time they take a substantial share of their profits to end this horrible epidemic. They have it within their means to do so. And just in case they don’t, Congress needs to re-visit enforcement measures. Give the DEA the tools necessary to come down hard on drug companies that don’t play by the rules.