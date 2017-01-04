Mike’s Musings – I will gladly go to Hell

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

Readers, when they don’t like a particular column, have sometimes told me to “go to Hell.” Just the other day someone admonished me, “to Hell with you.”

Little do they know I have a long history in Hell. My great great grandfather founded and named the little hamlet in Michigan known as Hell. Wikipedia says George Reeves named the town in 1841, when someone asked what he was going to call the settlement he had founded, and his reply was, “I don’t care, you can call it Hell as far as I’m concerned.”

As the historian for my family my research has a slightly different bent on how the name came about. Reeves owned most of the town including the very successful tavern. He had barrels of whiskey shipped in from the Detroit area every so often. A few years after Michigan became a state, they implemented a tax on liquor. Reeves being a non-conforming type, was not about to pay the new tax so he sunk the barrels to the bottom of the lake behind the tavern. When the tax man, who had to make a long arduous trip through numerous swamps and forests to get to Hell came to count the barrels, he insinuated his journey had been a nightmare. Reeves replied, “Welcome to Hell!”

The name stuck and is still a United States oddity to this day. The first time my son and I visited Hell we were treated like royalty when the clerk at the gift shop learned we were related to George Reeves. She summoned the town’s self-proclaimed mayor, Odem Plenty, whereby we had a sit-down chat at lunch.

Odem Plenty, real name John Colone, purchased Hell back in 2000. He owned a Chrysler dealership but decided to sell the dealership and purchase the souvenir shop, as well as a couple other businesses in Hell. He now spends his days promoting Hell.

He has a post office where one can have your letter postmarked from Hell. He sells one-foot tracts of land for a few bucks, and he has a thriving bridal business. I’m not sure why anyone would want to get married in Hell, but apparently it’s a big deal.

To drive the theme home, the town hosts the world’s largest hearse parade on or near Halloween. Hearse from all over the world make the trip to Hell to drive the town’s only street, which is often referred to (sorry AC-DC) as the highway to Hell.

Colone has succeeded as Hell’s grand marketer. What reminded me of Hell this week, was a link to my phone from the New York Times, showing a new 360 application. One of the Time’s first projects for the new app was a brief video of Colone and Hell.

The town has been the subject of stories in all the major U.S news publications as well as many in Europe and Asia.

Colone was so impressed with my fifteen-year-old son’s knowledge of Hell’s origins, he swore him in on the spot as the town’s official historian. Since that day, we have returned several times to Hell, simply to partake in the town’s good humor.

Everyone is friendly, the t-shirts for purchase I really cool, and the food isn’t half bad. We typically have a helluva good time.