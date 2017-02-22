Mike’s Musings – Let’s make a difference

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

“Anyone who thinks that they are too small to a make a difference has never tried to fall asleep with a mosquito in the room…”

Christine Todd Whitman

Former Gov. of New Jersey

Many of us simply don’t try to make a difference. Others proclaim it is impossible for one person to make a difference. However, through random acts of kindness I think we all can make this world a better place to live.

I can think of no better example than my sister, Marcia. Last week she celebrated her 60th birthday. She didn’t celebrate by going out on the town, or even having a party and receiving lots of presents.

No, Marcia, along with her daughter, Angie decided her birthday was an excellent opportunity to make a difference. So this is what they did.

First on their list was a visit to a local fire station. There they presented the fire personnel on duty with coffee and doughnuts as a thank you for helping to keep their town safe. The firefighters were gracious and couldn’t believe that two individuals would come to the fire station in the wee hours of the morning to provide them with breakfast.

But it was only the beginning for Marcia and Angie. Next stop was a refugee home in the inner city. The home was basically a temporary location for refugees coming to this country while they awaited placement elsewhere. Here Marcia and Angie brought canned goods and paper supplies for the families. They spent a couple hours hearing stories from families escaping war torn areas of our world.

Their third and final stop was a nursing home. There they visited every resident and presented each with a bouquet of flowers. That’s on bouquet for each resident- nearly one-hundred at this particular facility. Marcia and Angie made a lot of people happy on this wintery afternoon.

My sister has always been a kind soul. She has always pitched in to help the less fortunate. Her 60th birthday celebration is just one example of how she enjoys making a difference for not one, but dozens of people on any given day.

I certainly admire her for being able to contribute so much to others. I offer her as an example of what an individual can do if they truly put forth the effort.

Thus I throw this challenge to you. If my sister can do it, so can you. Spend some time helping others and make a difference in your community. Whether its serving up food at a soup kitchen, or simply paying for an older person’s meal that is ahead of you in the fast food line, do it and do it often.

My sister has always said it is always better to give than to receive, and I truly believe that. Give that veteran a hearty slap on the back, or provide a toy for a sick child in the hospital. I’m here to tell you, the joy you personally get by doing this far outweighs any other feeling.

Christine Whitman is right. Marcia is right. We all can make a difference. Isn’t it time you performed a random act of kindness?