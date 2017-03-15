Mike’s Musings – Make it go away, now

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

Another year, and another rant about Daylight Saving Time. This author is always awakened at 4 a.m. by his hungry dogs. I always stumble out, of bed and feel my way to the kitchen much like a blind person without a leader dog. There I am met by my famished dogs who lead me to their food bowls. Because I am not quite awake I sometimes stumble over one of the dogs, or spill their food onto the garage floor, missing their bowl completely.

With the time change, 4 a.m., now becomes 3 a.m. The dogs don’t account for the time change. They simply know their inner clock says its feeding time. Thus I now sit in my office, attempting to write a coherent piece and struggling mightily to keep my eyes open. I have been up for 4 hours, and have guzzled down three cups of coffee, but I’m still bleary eyed and only functioning at 25 percent.

Forgive me for I am a victim of Daylight Saving Time.

I want Daylight Saving Time to go away. I don’t understand why our state legislatures don’t repeal it. It serves no purpose other than to create anxiety in thousands if not millions of people.

There are Daylight Saving bills in 24 state legislatures this year. Some want to eliminate Daylight Saving Time while others want Daylight Saving Time to go 365 days a year. Personally I don’t care. Make it all year around and eliminate it for good. Just stop the change.

Researchers claim Daylight Saving Time is the cause of more traffic accidents, more on-the-job injuries, more seizures, heart attacks and strokes, as well as drowsy schoolkids and workers, upset dairy cows and more miscarriages.

A study in Indiana claims the time shift, which began during World War I, supposedly to save energy, actually increases energy usage. In that state the study showed a cost to households of $9 million more per year in increased electricity bills.

Scott Yates, a Denver retired dot-com millionaire is devoting his time to ending Daylight Saving Time. He has a website which lists studies showing the fallacies of time change. Recently he testified before the Nebraska legislature about how time change does not help farmers or energy costs. At the same assembly a teenage boy testified he had 13 grand mal seizures in his life, and that nine of them occurred soon after a time change.

The additional evening hour of light is a boon for the recreation industry. It is good for golf courses, outdoor cafes, and other activities that can’t be performed in the dark. That is why Rep. Pete Lucido in Michigan has introduced a bill to eliminate in Eastern Standard Time in favor of 365 days a year of Daylight Saving Time.

Lucido said, “Anybody who wants to continue the way it is, is cuckoo.”

He added dozens of legislators have introduced bills to eliminate Daylight Savings Time and they have went nowhere, so he has decided to flip the script and see if permanent DST could get passage.

Unfortunately for myself and legislators like Lucido, I see state legislatures standing pat. They haven’t done anything in dozens of years, despite being aware of the ill effects of DST. They would prefer to keep the status quo and not put their job on-the-line over something as silly as time change.

Yates on the other hand, says we have reached “the tipping point.” As he testifies week after week in front of state legislatures, he has noticed a greater interest in eliminating time change.

I hope he is right. It just doesn’t make any sense to me.