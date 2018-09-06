Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Edito

Alcohol Ruined My

Friend’s Life.

I’m pretty sure we have

all encountered someone

who has allowed sub-

stance abuse to take over

and eventually ruin their

life. Whether it be opi-

oids, heroin, meth or plain

old alcohol, the chilling

effect these drugs have on

our bodies and minds is

incredible.

Having been in the bar

business, I saw it all the

time. Drugs and alcohol

consumed the lives of

many patrons. I felt bad

for many of them, but

consoled my thoughts,

with the idea these people

probably behaved much

better at home than they

did in my establishment.

They really weren’t ad-

dicted- or so I thought.

My thoughts, however,

this morning lie with an

old friend who has al-

lowed alcohol to take

over. I got a call a few

days ago, from another

old friend who told me

about Glenn’s situation.

I had lost track of Glenn,

having seen him only

once in eight years and

that was at my father’s

funeral.

Glenn, who I employed

for a few years back in

the late 80’s was smart as

whip. I have no doubt if

he had tried out for Jeop-

ardy, he would have been

a star. Everyone liked

Glenn- you couldn’t help

it he was always the life

of the party, and always

willing to go the extra

mile to help you.

Glenn, however, had

demons and at the top of

the list was alcohol. He

was a happy drunk and used the drug as a crutch

to overcome his fear of

failure. As his employer

I knew something was

up when he was usually

unavailable by phone,

and when I did reach him

he always had an excuse

for not accomplishing his

task for the day.

Eventually we parted

ways, but still kept in

contact, socially. Unfor-

tunately I could see that

alcohol was consuming

his life and I didn’t know

as a friend, how to handle

it. Thus I quit hanging out

with him.

Then the call came

from my friend. Alcohol

had destroyed Glenn’s

marriage and ruined any

chance he had of keeping

a job. His ex-wife had let

him live several years in

the basement of her house

until it he became too

much of a burden.

He had nowhere to go

so he now sits in a home-

less shelter. As experts say

he has hit “rock bottom”

at age 60. He drinks fifths

like they were cartons of

milk and the once picture

of health has a liver and

pancreas that will quit

on him any day. He’s a

walking corpse thanks to

alcohol, and he is a con-

stant reminder to me how

alcohol and other drugs

can destroy good people.

Glenn and others I

know are why I write

about the destructive and

addictive nature of drugs.

I want the world to know

that there are millions of

people just like Glenn that

need help. We have been

ill-prepared for the opioid crisis, but quite frankly,

the addictive and abusive

nature of alcohol has been

with us since the pilgrims

landed at Plymouth Rock.

Yet very little has been

done to counterattack

drugs. We declare them

unlawful and throw peo-

ple who are caught in jail.

That is not the solution. I

pray that our leaders will

eventually understand that

we need more treatment

centers- centers that are

affordable for the com-

mon person.

As it stands we have

centers for the ultra-rich.

Betty Ford in California

is attended by all sorts of

celebrities. And we have

overnight or weekend

detox centers. However

what we really need is

treatment centers that will

take patients for a month

or three months, so that

they really have a chance

to gain sobriety. And they

need to be affordable.

If we had treatment

centers of this ilk, my

friend Glenn wouldn’t

be in a homeless shelter.

Heck he might even be

sober, and have a decent

job. There might even

be thousands like him

that would be productive

members of society. Just

think, wouldn’t that be

great?