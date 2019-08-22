Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor A Not So Magical Journey To Disney

The Magic Kingdom is

not so magical to this old

curmudgeon.

I was somehow convinced

to chauffeur and

partake in the wonders of

Disney World with my

wife, a friend and their

8-year-old daughter. It had

been fifteen glorious years

since I had previously endured

all that Mickey and

his friends had to offer.

My sarcasm gives my

true feelings away. I am

not a Magic Kingdom

fan. And after this latest

trip I don’t ever want to

go back. Here are several

reasons, unless you are

twelve years old or less,

you, like me, won’t enjoy

Disney World:

The throng of people

that descend on the Magic

Kingdom is overwhelming.

We chose what we

thought would be a lesscrowded

day. We were

wrong. Simply walking

from one exhibit to the

next became an exercise

in futility. So many people

and not enough sidewalk.

Because there were so

many people- adults and

children alike, the waiting

times for rides was crazy.

We stood in line for Space

Mountain for not 30, not

60, but every bit of 100

minutes. That’s more than

an hour and a half for a

rollercoaster ride that’s

less than 3 minutes long.

Another ride had a wait

time of nearly an hour.

The ride itself lasted a

little over a minute.

Of course sticker shock

was evident to this old

man who was used to

1990 prices. Adult tickets

were $125 for the day.

Our 8-year-old passenger

was charged only $115.

Parking was an additional

$25. For the four of us one

day at the Magic Kingdom

surpassed the $700 mark,

and that’s without purchasing

souvenirs.

I was always under the

impression from past visits

that Disney World was the

cleanest amusement park I

had encountered. Not this

trip. For the most part the

bathrooms were filthy and

trash barrels were overflowing.

Food, which I remember

being tasty was not so

much. After you waited in

line for 15 minutes, you

receive a cold, unappetizing

burger or hot dog,

with cold, tasteless French

fries. Of course you pay

upwards of $16 to fill your

stomach with their completely

unhealthy entrees.

Not once did I see

Mickey or any of his sidekicks.

I saw at some point

a long line (probably at

least an hour long) where

you could have your picture

taken with Goofy. In

the old days I remember

Mickey, Minnie and the

gang strolling the sidewalks,

greeting children

as they walked by. That

didn’t happen on this day.

Since I hadn’t visited

the Magic Kingdom in

fifteen years I expected to

see a slew of new exhibits

and rides. That wasn’t

the case. Very little has

changed. The rides are

all the same, and so are

the exhibits. I guess you

don’t’ mess with success,

but I tired quickly of the

same old rides and exhibits

I had visited many

times.

The fireworks display,

which of course the

8-year-old demanded we

stay and watch was really

awesome, that is if you

could see it. With so many

people and so many small

children pushing forward

to get the closest view

possible of the incredible

display, it was difficult

just to stay on your feet let

alone concentrate on the

fireworks.

I begrudgingly admit

the youngster had an

experience she will remember

for a lifetime. All

children should experience

Disney World at least

once. The life-like cartoon

characters are awe-inspiring

to kids that grow up

watching them daily. The

boat ride to the park, the

midday parade and the

fireworks are captivating.

The experience is a magical

one for them.

But for an adult, particularly

one as curmudgeonly

as I, it is more like

I’m running with the bulls

in Spain, than a casual

walk down Main Street in

my hometown. The Magic

Kingdom isn’t what I

remember, or is it? Maybe

it’s simply old age catching

up.