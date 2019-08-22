Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor A Not So Magical Journey To Disney
The Magic Kingdom is
not so magical to this old
curmudgeon.
I was somehow convinced
to chauffeur and
partake in the wonders of
Disney World with my
wife, a friend and their
8-year-old daughter. It had
been fifteen glorious years
since I had previously endured
all that Mickey and
his friends had to offer.
My sarcasm gives my
true feelings away. I am
not a Magic Kingdom
fan. And after this latest
trip I don’t ever want to
go back. Here are several
reasons, unless you are
twelve years old or less,
you, like me, won’t enjoy
Disney World:
The throng of people
that descend on the Magic
Kingdom is overwhelming.
We chose what we
thought would be a lesscrowded
day. We were
wrong. Simply walking
from one exhibit to the
next became an exercise
in futility. So many people
and not enough sidewalk.
Because there were so
many people- adults and
children alike, the waiting
times for rides was crazy.
We stood in line for Space
Mountain for not 30, not
60, but every bit of 100
minutes. That’s more than
an hour and a half for a
rollercoaster ride that’s
less than 3 minutes long.
Another ride had a wait
time of nearly an hour.
The ride itself lasted a
little over a minute.
Of course sticker shock
was evident to this old
man who was used to
1990 prices. Adult tickets
were $125 for the day.
Our 8-year-old passenger
was charged only $115.
Parking was an additional
$25. For the four of us one
day at the Magic Kingdom
surpassed the $700 mark,
and that’s without purchasing
souvenirs.
I was always under the
impression from past visits
that Disney World was the
cleanest amusement park I
had encountered. Not this
trip. For the most part the
bathrooms were filthy and
trash barrels were overflowing.
Food, which I remember
being tasty was not so
much. After you waited in
line for 15 minutes, you
receive a cold, unappetizing
burger or hot dog,
with cold, tasteless French
fries. Of course you pay
upwards of $16 to fill your
stomach with their completely
unhealthy entrees.
Not once did I see
Mickey or any of his sidekicks.
I saw at some point
a long line (probably at
least an hour long) where
you could have your picture
taken with Goofy. In
the old days I remember
Mickey, Minnie and the
gang strolling the sidewalks,
greeting children
as they walked by. That
didn’t happen on this day.
Since I hadn’t visited
the Magic Kingdom in
fifteen years I expected to
see a slew of new exhibits
and rides. That wasn’t
the case. Very little has
changed. The rides are
all the same, and so are
the exhibits. I guess you
don’t’ mess with success,
but I tired quickly of the
same old rides and exhibits
I had visited many
times.
The fireworks display,
which of course the
8-year-old demanded we
stay and watch was really
awesome, that is if you
could see it. With so many
people and so many small
children pushing forward
to get the closest view
possible of the incredible
display, it was difficult
just to stay on your feet let
alone concentrate on the
fireworks.
I begrudgingly admit
the youngster had an
experience she will remember
for a lifetime. All
children should experience
Disney World at least
once. The life-like cartoon
characters are awe-inspiring
to kids that grow up
watching them daily. The
boat ride to the park, the
midday parade and the
fireworks are captivating.
The experience is a magical
one for them.
But for an adult, particularly
one as curmudgeonly
as I, it is more like
I’m running with the bulls
in Spain, than a casual
walk down Main Street in
my hometown. The Magic
Kingdom isn’t what I
remember, or is it? Maybe
it’s simply old age catching
up.