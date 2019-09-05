Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor Dorian Bears Down As I Scramble To Get Work Done
Hurry up and wait.
That’s what I’ve been
doing as I await Hurricane
Dorian to bring its powerful
winds and torrential
rain to my new home in
Florida.
The hurry-up part began
on Friday when I scurried
from one of my newspaper
offices to pick-up my
freshman college-bound
son . He was 2 ½ hours
away, and then of course
we had to drive him to his
school of choice, unpack
the car, and hike his
refrigerator, television and
miscellaneous gear up four
flights of stairs to his home
for hopefully the next four
years.
This is not a new situation
for many of us, but
all sorts of emotions and
memories invade your
mind. This may be a rite
of passage for him, but for
parents, who now must let
go and let their son experience
life without you,
it’s pretty darn difficult.
You think about when he
was born, his first day of
kindergarten, then middle
school and high school and
feelings are two parts sad
and one part happy. I know
my son will adjust just fine
and make us all proud, but
walking away from his
college dorm brought tears
to my eyes.
But they quickly dissipate
as I had to rush to
the airport to board a plane
to Atlanta. Yes my drive
is there, so that I can visit
my Alabama newspaper
and get a carload of stuff
from our Georgia house
to take to our new house
in Florida. My stay has
to be extra brief this time
around, because Dorian is
predicted to make landfall
directly at the town in
which we now live. And
it is predicted to happen
within twenty-four hours.
Thus, I get behind the
wheel and made the 10-
hour trip to my Florida
home. On the way I pass
scores of power truckssome
from Georgia, some
from Pennsylvania, but
they are on the way to
help us poor souls that will
most likely lose power.
I’m now home and feel
we have done all we can to
prepare for the impending
hurricane. It has slowed
and now we are told it
will not make landfall
but instead, will skirt up
the coast but because it
is so large and powerful
will still impact us like a
category 1 or 2 would. So
what was suppose to bring
100 mph winds and rain
in the evening, and then
was scheduled for next
morning, and now later
this afternoon, is simply a
waiting game. Television
stations down here blurt
out a constant stream of
weather reports while the
shelves of grocery stores
are nearly empty.
Fortunately the wait
allows me to write this
column and prepare for tomorrow
(Tuesdays) deadlines.
I suspect I won’t
have power tomorrow so
I’ll be working from a
cellphone, of course until
that dies.
Hopefully the house
stays together. I am not
new to hurricane destruction.
I have literally watch
two hurricanes do great
damage to homes I owned
previously in Florida. I
watched one sink a new
boat I had just purchased,
destroying the boat lift
it hung on, and the dock
connected to it. I watched
as a second lifted shingle
after shingle from the
house, forcing me to build
a new roof and have the
entire interior of the house
repainted.
A logical question for
me might be “Hey dummy
if you’ve had two houses
badly damaged by hurricanes,
why would you
move back to an area that
is so susceptible to these
massive storms?”
As the rain starts beating
on the window sideways,
and the palm trees
are beginning to sway
endlessly, I would have
to answer that’s the price
you pay for good weather
most of the time. But then
again, I’m now watching
the winds and rain
intensify, knowing that
this is only the beginning,
and wondering why I had
walked away so quickly
from my son’s college. I
could have bunked with
my son, enjoy electricity
and air conditioning
and decent weather. Now
I don’t know what lies
ahead.