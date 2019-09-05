Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor Dorian Bears Down As I Scramble To Get Work Done

Hurry up and wait.

That’s what I’ve been

doing as I await Hurricane

Dorian to bring its powerful

winds and torrential

rain to my new home in

Florida.

The hurry-up part began

on Friday when I scurried

from one of my newspaper

offices to pick-up my

freshman college-bound

son . He was 2 ½ hours

away, and then of course

we had to drive him to his

school of choice, unpack

the car, and hike his

refrigerator, television and

miscellaneous gear up four

flights of stairs to his home

for hopefully the next four

years.

This is not a new situation

for many of us, but

all sorts of emotions and

memories invade your

mind. This may be a rite

of passage for him, but for

parents, who now must let

go and let their son experience

life without you,

it’s pretty darn difficult.

You think about when he

was born, his first day of

kindergarten, then middle

school and high school and

feelings are two parts sad

and one part happy. I know

my son will adjust just fine

and make us all proud, but

walking away from his

college dorm brought tears

to my eyes.

But they quickly dissipate

as I had to rush to

the airport to board a plane

to Atlanta. Yes my drive

is there, so that I can visit

my Alabama newspaper

and get a carload of stuff

from our Georgia house

to take to our new house

in Florida. My stay has

to be extra brief this time

around, because Dorian is

predicted to make landfall

directly at the town in

which we now live. And

it is predicted to happen

within twenty-four hours.

Thus, I get behind the

wheel and made the 10-

hour trip to my Florida

home. On the way I pass

scores of power truckssome

from Georgia, some

from Pennsylvania, but

they are on the way to

help us poor souls that will

most likely lose power.

I’m now home and feel

we have done all we can to

prepare for the impending

hurricane. It has slowed

and now we are told it

will not make landfall

but instead, will skirt up

the coast but because it

is so large and powerful

will still impact us like a

category 1 or 2 would. So

what was suppose to bring

100 mph winds and rain

in the evening, and then

was scheduled for next

morning, and now later

this afternoon, is simply a

waiting game. Television

stations down here blurt

out a constant stream of

weather reports while the

shelves of grocery stores

are nearly empty.

Fortunately the wait

allows me to write this

column and prepare for tomorrow

(Tuesdays) deadlines.

I suspect I won’t

have power tomorrow so

I’ll be working from a

cellphone, of course until

that dies.

Hopefully the house

stays together. I am not

new to hurricane destruction.

I have literally watch

two hurricanes do great

damage to homes I owned

previously in Florida. I

watched one sink a new

boat I had just purchased,

destroying the boat lift

it hung on, and the dock

connected to it. I watched

as a second lifted shingle

after shingle from the

house, forcing me to build

a new roof and have the

entire interior of the house

repainted.

A logical question for

me might be “Hey dummy

if you’ve had two houses

badly damaged by hurricanes,

why would you

move back to an area that

is so susceptible to these

massive storms?”

As the rain starts beating

on the window sideways,

and the palm trees

are beginning to sway

endlessly, I would have

to answer that’s the price

you pay for good weather

most of the time. But then

again, I’m now watching

the winds and rain

intensify, knowing that

this is only the beginning,

and wondering why I had

walked away so quickly

from my son’s college. I

could have bunked with

my son, enjoy electricity

and air conditioning

and decent weather. Now

I don’t know what lies

ahead.