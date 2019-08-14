Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor Saga Of Red Ants and Wedding Bands

I was looking forward

to a great weekend, but

first I had to perform a

Saturday morning ritual

which was pulling weeds. I

was about two hours In to

the weed pulling process

when I felt a painful sting

on my left gloved hand. A

group of pesky little red

ants had bitten through the

glove causing the stinging

sensation.

No matter. I thought little

of it until several hours

later sitting at a restaurant

I noticed my wedding band

was extremely tight on my

finger. The ants had bitten

me on the knuckle above

my wedding band and by

that time the finger had

swelled to the point the

wedding band was inhibiting

the flow of blood.

Instead of enjoying my

lunch I sat at the restaurant

with hand in ice water.

We left a short while later

and at home proceeded

with the ice water therapy,

coupled with Google suggestions

to somehow get

the ring off the finger. Of

course nothing worked so I

went to bed in frustration.

I awoke early next

morning around 5 a.m. and

noticed a massive blister

had formed just above the

knuckle. My wife, who

was unable to convince

me to go to urgent care

the night before, now

demanded I climb in to

the passenger seat, and she

personally was driving me

there.

Once there I was

whisked in to an examination

room where the

Physician’s Assistant (PA)

applied some surgical ointment

to the swollen finger.

As I knew the wedding

band wouldn’t budget. He

tried another solution same

result.

He was getting perturbed.

Jokingly, at least

I thought he was joking,

he wondered why his

first patient on a Sunday

morning (me) had to have

such a difficult problem.

“Why couldn’t I just have

a cold?” he asked.

He next got a piece of

thread and attempted to insert

the thread underneath

the wedding band and

wrap it around the finger,

and then quickly unwind

the threat in hopes that

the band would slide off

the finger. Not a chance.

The wedding band didn’t

budge.

I told the PA to just

cut the wedding band off.

My Google searches had

noted that most urgent

care centers had tools that

could easily cut through

the band.

But he hadn’t given up,

yet. The erstwhile PA left

the room for five minutes

and came back with a

bundle of gift wrap ribbon.

Hmm I thought he must

have went to the grocery

store next door to purchase

the ribbon.

“This will get the job

done,” he proudly exclaimed.

He again used the

needle to slip the wider

and thicker gift ribbon

under the ring, wrapped it

tightly around the entire

finger and then pulled.

Shazaam this was magic.

Guess again, the ring

didn’t budge.

In a look that only

spelled defeat, he agreed,

our only choice was to

cut the band. He went to

grab an appropriate cutting

tool. Five minutes later he

returned with nothing in

hand. There was no such

tool at the urgent care nor

apparently at the grocery

store.

At this point he was

more frustrated than I. He

asked if I would accept

a shot in the butt that

would lower the swelling

and maybe later the band

would come off. I hesitatingly

agreed, and a few

minutes later was on my

way home. Urgent care had

failed, but I couldn’t fault

the PA. He gave it his best

shot.

It is now five days later

and although the swelling

has somewhat dissipated

the wedding band remains

firmly implanted on my

finger. I can tell there is

no way soon it will be

removed. Wasps and bee

stings have never bothered

me, but red ants and poison

ivy, which I find with

frequency, always create

havoc.

My mother was a stickler

about making sure the

shrub and flower beds were

free of weeds. I obviously

inherited that trait from

her, but maybe it’s is now

time to hang up those gardening

tools. This wedding

band episode is the last

straw or maybe not. The

red ants won the battle, but

maybe I can win the war.