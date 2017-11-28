Mike’s Musings – Our Leaders Continue To Fail

Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor

As we gave thanks during Turkey Day, I can only hope the men and women we elected to represent us in Congress were offering their gratitude to a constituency that has provided them with unlimited power and perks.

Personally, I am filled with gratitude for family, friends and readers that surround me with love and affection. However I have nothing but disdain for those elected so-called leaders that continue to abuse their power.

I have long railed against Congress’s lack of work ethic. For instance when the rest of us had a long weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday, Congress took off an entire week. They came back Monday for another 15 days of work, at which time they will recess until the new year. Who amongst us has a job like that?

The answer is pretty much no one. Out of the 365 days in a year, our elected representatives only work 133. That’s a little more than four months. The average American with two week’s vacation works 240 days. Many of us work more.

In the next two weeks Congress has to address new tax legislation and they need to extend federal spending that runs out on December 8. The tax overhaul being proposed by President Trump and approved by the House of Representatives, has not been voted on by the Senate as of yet. If they expect it to be on the president’s desk before Christmas they got a lot of work to do in the next two weeks.

But that issue pales, at least in my opinion, to what was uncovered last week. Reports indicate that a secret slush fund exists in which elected officials, as well as appointees, accused of sexual harassment and similar like deeds is utilized to payout settlement money.

The fund established in 1997, has paid out more than $17 million to 235 accusers. Moreover the hush money is not that of the accused elected official or appointee, it comes out of your pocket. That’s right, the wrongful sexcapades our elected officials and appointees partake in carry no penalties, monetarily or otherwise, because the hush money comes from us, the taxpayers.

I find that disgusting. If you wanna grope a female staffer, you should have to pay from your own wallet. And you should face your critics as well as your misdeeds are mad public. As it is no one knows who the elected officials and appointees are that have utilized the slush fund to pay their accusers. That simply isn’t right and I sincerely hope over the next few weeks their names are made public.

One Congressman has been feeling the heat. Octogenarian Rep. John Conyers has been accused by a couple of women, claiming sexual harassment. It is told by the media the he paid $27,000 to one accuser to keep her quiet. Oops I stand corrected. He didn’t pay, his officeholder’s fund, again taxpayer’s money, paid out the 27 g’s.

So beyond the $ 17 million paid from the secret fund, there are probably a couple more mil that have been paid from officeholder’s funds. This is ludicrous. We as taxpayers must demand transparency from these pompous powermongers who take our money to payoff their drunken sexcapades. We should demand that names of every official that has utilized the secret fund and officeholder funds to pay for their indiscretions.

And for Chrissakes it goes without saying that no more taxpayer money is to be used to bail out lawmakers. No more period. You got a problem, use your own money. Heck most of you our millionaires five times over. You can spare the cash you need to payoff those you wrongfully inflict physical and emotional pain on.