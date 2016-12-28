Mike’s Musings – Our year in review, and thanks to you all

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

It’s the end of the year, and time to brag about what we have accomplished at The SUN in 2016.

Our biggest accomplishment is converting a major portion of our delivery to free. Thus if you are out and about, you can pick up the newspaper at many locations in LaFayette, Five Points, Lanett, Valley, West Point and Opelika and not have to fork out a single nickel.

Obviously it’s terrific for our readers because they don’t have to pay fifty cents for a newspaper. But, secondly, it’s great for businesses that advertise in The Sun, because now their message is received by many more people than when we were simply a subscription newspaper.

Now that doesn’t mean we don’t sell subscriptions- WE DO. For those who like the convenience of getting their newspaper delivered to their mailbox or for those that live out of the area, mailed subscriptions continue to be available at prices lower than 95% of most Alabama weeklies.

There is another way to read the newspaper. We offer online subscriptions. Essentially if you sign up, you will receive The Sun, free, in your email each Wednesday. Did I say FREE? That’s right. While other newspapers attempt to force you to pay for their online version, we are totally free.

You may or may not have noticed, our greatly enhanced website. We spent a good chunk of change to upgrade the platform, and now the easy to maneuver website is updated weekly, if not daily, to provide you with the latest news of the area. We have also increased the frequency of our Facebook posts, so that you can get your local news that way as well.

Just as important we have increased our sports coverage. Pam Holloway provides extensive coverage of LaFayette sports, as does Ashley Oliver for Chambers Academy. Not only do they provide in depth coverage, they also fill the sports pages with awesome action pictures.

Charlotte Blasingame visited our office several months ago, and I immediately hired her to write and photograph feature stories for the newspaper. Her weekly features are a must read by many people in Chambers County. Alton Mitchell is not new, but he continues to provide excellent coverage of hot news that takes place in the County.

So what can you expect from us in 2017? I’m sure we will attempt to expand our web presence. Many readers prefer to read their newspaper online, and now that we are providing that, we need to put a greater emphasis to online stories and advertising.

I would like to provide greater meeting coverage. We really need to find a reporter to cover the County Commission and School Board. If you know of someone interested have them give me a jingle.

Last but not least, we would like to improve the looks of our office. If you have visited us you know it is in need of repair. Maybe a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, a new sign out front and a roof that doesn’t leak in twelve spots every time it rains would be in order.

Most importantly, I would like to sincerely extend my appreciation to all of you that pick us up and check us out each week. Without you, we would not exist. And to those businesses that chose to place their ads in The Sun, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are blessed to have you as partners.