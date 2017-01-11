Mike’s Musings – Reflections on Roll Tide and Bill

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

Can we say “a little Dabo will do you? I can’t help but harken back to the days of the Brylcreem commercial and their famous catch line that sticks in my head, “ a little dab will do you.”

The modern dab or Dabo in this case, is Dabo Sweeney, the ingenious coach of the Clemson Tigers who felled mighty Alabama in the college football championship game Monday night. It was a game for the ages- many claim the best college championship game ever, as the two teams traded leads in the final stanza, only for Clemson to score a touchdown in the final second to win the game 35-31.

It was a stark contrast from the extremely boring NFL football playoff games that were played on Saturday and Sunday. All four of those games were won by the home teams in routine fashion without drama or a close score.

Clemson took advantage of Alabama’s formidable but exhausted defense and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come back from a seven point halftime deficit. Their do-everything All-American and twice Heisman finalist quarterback Deshaun Watson led the charge with pinpoint passes.

One could hardly blame that exhausted defense. This game was nearly 4 ½ hours long (can we do away with the commercials that stopped the game seemingly every five minutes) and if you were like me, and had to get to work early the next morning, you were praying for no overtime, when Alabama seemed to be positioning for a game tying field goal.

That was with two minutes to go, and the field goal was an after-thought as their freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts ran 30 yards for the touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up by 4. But as fate will have it, Clemson had a few heroics left and marched down the field in those final two minutes to score the winning touchdown.

This game made me realize why I love college football. The intensity is unmatched. Players are actually playing their guts out for pride and for love of the game, not a huge paycheck. The last two national championships amazingly enough have featured Alabama and Clemson and have produced, a high drama, offensive slugfest that left all of us on the edge of our seats. I can’t wait for next year.

It is with heavy heart I have to report that Bill Gilbert will no longer continue his concert series at Langdale Theater in Valley. I received his call a week ago, and quite frankly it has been on my mind ever since.

Gilbert has provided Chambers County with a dose of culture the area sorely needs. In total he has promoted nearly 90 concerts at the theater. His final show will feature Jason Coleman and the Tennesseans on January 28th. Jason Coleman is the grandson of country legend Floyd Cramer and has performed for Gilbert on several occasions.

Gilbert, who is partially blind, says his eyesight has taken a turn for the worst, and he simply cannot perform many of the duties that are associated with producing concerts. He reiterated that a simple talk such as filling ticket orders is taking him four times what it took in days past because he can’t see what he is doing.

I encourage all of us to attend his final concert. Let’s give Gilbert a proper sendoff and see that every seat in the theater is filled. Gilbert deserves nothing but the best. I truly hate to see him leave the concert promoting business.