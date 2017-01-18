Mike’s Musings – Say it isn’t so-no more circus

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

I was a bit distraught when I heard the news that the Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Greatest Show on Earth would be no more.

As a youngster and even in my youth, I enjoyed the circus. Whenever the circus would set up tents in our small town, my parents made sure my sisters and I were in attendance for at least one of the performances. We were enthralled by the tigers, clowns and of course, the elephants.

Later, I also made sure to attend the Barnum and Bailey three-ring circus when it visited one of the larger cities in our area. Again, the high-wire acts and tigers, were a joy to watch, but the elephants kept my interest.

Ringling Bros, in their closing announcement, blamed their demise on lack of interest partially due to changing times and partially due to the fact that they discontinued using elephants about a year ago. The circus was under pressure from animal rights activists who claimed the elephants were being treated unfairly.

I don’t’ know if their claims were justified, but because of the circus I grew to have an intense interest in elephants. The fascination became even greater as a young adult when I traveled to South Africa on safari. There at the Krueger National Park, we rode in jeeps through the Bush to see a variety of wild animals including, of course, elephants.

Seeing lions, hippos, giraffes and the rare rhino was incredible, but quite frankly, the highlight of the trip was an elephant that charged our jeep. I still remember it vividly to this day. There we were driving down a dense wooded trail when out of the blue we could see a single elephant to the left. As we stopped to snap pictures, the elephant bellowed a scream and came galloping at us. At about 50 feet away it put on the brakes and simply stopped.

Of course all of us, other than the guide were frightened to death. Afterwards, the guide calmly explained that is natural for a male elephant to charge like that. He claimed he had seen it a hundred times but that they always stop before reaching the vehicle.

Maybe I am to blame for the circus folding. Since that safari, I have never been back to a circus, or a zoo for that matter. I guess I felt seeing exotic animals in their natural habitat was a much bigger thrill than seeing them at the zoo or circus.

I’m not quite believing the Kenneth Feld (CEO of Ringling Bros) rhetoric. Feld in saying the lack of elephants at his circus has caused declining ticket sales to the point where they are losing money. But if truth be told, Feld is housing the elephants at a sanctuary near Lakeland, Florida, where he hopes to find a cure for cancer. That’s right. Feld claims he has often wondered why elephants do not concoct cancer, and is devoting a great deal of money and research to determine why.

Some say he has simply lost interest in the circus, and all the headaches it brings. Whatever, the reason my fond memories of the circus, will just be that- memories. When I was eight years old it truly was the Greatest Show on Earth. Soon it will be retired to a back lot in central Florida.