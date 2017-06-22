Mike’s Musings – So this is summer?

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

So summer has officially arrived, at least according to the calendar. For most of us summer arrived a couple of weeks ago when the sweltering heat made its return and we engaged in all sorts of outdoor activities.

My first summer weekend began innocently enough by shoveling a dump truck load of small rocks onto a landscaping project. I toiled at this three days straight, for about five hours each day. My wife insisted I hire a couple of laborers to do the work, but I insisted I was the laborer. After three days of grueling work I had to agree she was right. My hands were blistered, my back was aching and my legs were spaghetti-like. This project was definitely not a fit for this old man.

I decided after the third day to quit shoveling and start mowing the lawn. It amazes me that all our neighbors sport riders. Not me, I enjoy the exercise of walking behind a push mower even though we have a large, undulating lawn.

My spaghetti-like legs got the best of me, however. I was mowing around our mailbox when my legs gave out and my body went crashing in to the mailbox and rock structure that surrounded it. I had fallen with one hand firmly gripped to the lawnmower, which was now tilted high in the air with blade spinning madly, and the second hand and arm planted in the ground.

The mailbox had been obliterated, knocked off its stanchion, and I was helpless, unable to get up and yelling awkwardly for help. My wife came running and the neighbor down the street was also on me in a split second ready to help. I managed to stand and survive with only a leg and arm full of cuts and bruises.

Okay that was enough of the physical labor. I decided to grill a couple of steaks. In the summer we use our outside grill three or four times a week. We just enjoy the atmosphere of being outside, grilling a dog or burger and eating at the patio table.

Wouldn’t you know it, I get halfway through the grilling process- I could almost taste the sweet smelling ribeyes, when the grill abruptly shut off. I attempted a re-start and of course nothing happened. I checked the propane tank, and lo and behold, I was out of gas. Now that was a dilemma because the closest refill station is a good 10 miles away. So with sore arm, bruised leg and all, I hopped in to my car with my empty tank and went to get a refill. A half hour later I returned and commenced grilling.

We sat down to eat, and quite frankly, the steaks were still quite good despite the half hour delay. Even my sometimes cooking critical wife was enjoying her steak, that is until we were interrupted with a dinner guest.

Our dogs began barking. That in itself wasn’t unusual, and being right on a lake, they often barked at boats going by. But then they started to gather under my wife’s feet underneath the table. I promptly got up and looked down under her feet. There was our guest, a black snake with yellow stripes about two feet long.

My wife, deathly afraid of snakes, looked down and removed herself from the table quicker than I have ever seen her move. Screaming at the top of her lungs, she ran in to the house. I shoved the dogs aside, but with all the commotion the snake slithered off the deck and onto the grass. I ran to pick up the shovel I had used to move rocks, and promptly confronted the snake. Not knowing whether it was harmless or poisonous, I whacked it with the shovel several times until I was confident it was dead..

That was my first day of summer. Don’t get me wrong, I am not a fan of boring, but more days like this will definitely make me a strong candidate for a heart attack.