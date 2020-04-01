Mike’s Musings: Stimulus Package Full of Pork Barrel

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

Alrighty. Congress approved a nice fat $2.2 trillion stimulus package last week, but guess what was in it?

$25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Arts

$75 million for the National Endowment of the Arts

$324 million for State Department evacuation expenses

$200 million for food assistance for Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories

$88 million for the Peace Corps

$324 million for diplomatic relations

$258 million for international disaster assistance

$350 million for migration and refugee assistance

$95 million for USAID operating expenses



Gee Whiz. And I thought the totality of the package would be going to us, the American people. Guess I was fooled again. Members of Congress seem to be showing their true colors- taking advantage of a pendemic to fund their own pet projects.



Of course if the U.S. and the world would have reacted quicker to the coronavirus and if they hadn’t decide to shut down entire states, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. $2.2 trillion is an incredible amount of money, and if you believe some economists, it isn’t nearly enough to fix the damage done to the economy. In fact there is already talk in the halls of Congress to prepare an additional stimulus package.



I’ve already seen a half dozen local businesses hang it up. They were on the brink before coronavirus, but now, thanks to the government shut downs, they cannot afford to be in business anymore. As a small business owner, myself, I find that really sad. And then I read where another business, the Kennedy Center, is awarded $25 million. Where’s the justice?



I’m often asked, well what about you, will your newspapers survive? I lay awake most nights pondering that question, and each morning I conclude we certainly will. We are doing are best to encourage those still open, to advertise their specials and hours, but it has been a difficult proposition. Thankfully we do have some reserves and can withstand this self-imposed shut down for a few months.



But many of my peers- individuals in business, will not. The landscape will be littered with storefront that have closed, and never re-open. Our downtowns might cease to exist. Fear not for Amazon, Walmart and food stores- they are hiring thousands because they can’t keep up with demand. Wish the same was true for the corner restaurant or barber shop in the middle of town.



And then I read the details of the stimulus package and I see the $350 million going to refugees and another $88 million going to Peace Corps and wonder where the priorities of our leaders are? Yes, you are providing $350 billion to small business, but when and how? I tried to fill out an SBA loan application for coronavirus assistance and gave up after an hour. It was worse than any mortgage application I’ve encountered.



I’m usually a very positive person. I do believe we will eventually conquer coronavirus and return our economy to 2019 levels. However the cost to do so is like no cost we have ever seen. As a local publisher my task and concern is to protect local residents and businesses at all costs. They are the lifeblood of our economy not the buffoons in Washington who live in a bubble and have no clue of the hardships we face in the heartland.