Mike’s Musings – War on terror is not hopeless

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

Terrorism continues to be a subject I think about often. It’s hard for me to fathom Isis or homegrown radical terrorists killing people enmasse in an Orlando Nightclub or at a Arianna Grande concert. But, as the London Bridge killings that took place over the weekend indicate, there are thousands of martyrs willing to kill and be killed in the name of Islam and Allah.

I think the key to winning the war on terror, is to somehow get these displaced Muslim immigrants to assimilate in to Western society. I think it is a gradual process but one that we must encourage at all costs. Learning our language, learning Western ways in favor of the old country has been the key throughout history in eliminating terror.

I have noticed firsthand how it can work. Not that Hamtramck, Michigan is a perfect example, but as the owner of the newspaper there for several years, I interacted with the Muslim community in a variety of ways and watched with joy as they slowly but surely integrated in to the school system and local government.

Now Hamtramck is a majority Muslim. There are just as many mosques as Catholic churches. Call to Prayer, which use to a major controversy between Christians and Muslims, is now widely accepted. The local City government has more elected Muslim council people than non-Muslim.

And guess what? There has never been the threat of a terrorist attack in Hamtramck. I attribute that to the fact that Hamtramck Muslims have assimilated in to American culture. Yes they go and pray a couple times of day, but then they go right back to their business or home and conduct their daily activities like most Americans.

From what I understand, however, Hamtramck is an exception. Most Muslims do not assimilate, or haven’t yet. The problem is far worse in Europe, where many larger cities have ghettos they call “no go zones.” These areas are out of bounce to Christians and even police. They are breeding grounds for radical Muslims who wish to impose Sharia law on all parts of the world.

Since the upheaval in Iraq and Syria and the waves of immigrants pouring in to Europe from those war torn areas, the number of Muslims inhabiting European cities has risen dramatically. For instance, a lot of experts point to Brussels, Belgium as a Muslim powder keg waiting to burst. That’s because the “no go zone” is greatly feared by law enforcement. The population of Brussels is nearly 30% Muslim.

Paris has always been a multi-cultural city, but the city is nearing 20% Muslim, thanks to the relocation of many immigrants in the last few years. Again those immigrants aren’t assimilating. They stay together, speak their own language and live their lives according to Sharia law.

The same can be said for London, where the Muslim population is approaching 18%. Amazingly enough Scotland Yard says there are at least 20,000 possible terrorists in the United Kingdom on their watch list, and some say they are woefully undermanned when it comes to preventing terrorism. I would have to agree after learning one of the London Bridge terrorists was well known. He appeared in a TV station video titled “The Jihadist Next Door,” and had been reported to police on several occasions by neighbors.

The neighbors were right. They were vigilant, as our leaders have asked us to be, and they reported who they thought was a suspicious character. Because of political correctness or not enough manpower, law enforcement ignored the video and the neighbors. If law enforcement would have been more vigilant seven lives would have been saved.

Vigilance is one thing. All of us including law enforcement have to become more aware of their surroundings. But once immigrants settle, they have to be encouraged to assimilate. Hamtramck is an example of what can work. Sure it’s a very small city in a great big world, but lets build on its success