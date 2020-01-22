Graveside services for Milford Edward Estes, age 81, of Wadley will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Mt. Gilead Cemetery with Rev. Mark McGee officiating.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020.



Mr. Estes passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.



Survivors include: one daughter, Karen Hunter of Wadley; two sons, Charles E. Estes of Roanoke and Bruce A. Estes (Amber) of Enterprise, AL; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Mr. Estes’ grandsons.



A Clay County native, Mr. Estes was born on January 25, 1938, the son of Thomas George and Lola Kilgore Estes. He was a member of Abanda Methodist Church and was a retired United States Air Force Veteran where he served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. After retiring from the military, Mr. Estes worked in maintenance at Southern Union State Community College and was a member of the Abanda Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Ann Estes; two brother and one sister.



Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by downloading a form a the bottom of the page on the following website, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=7792 and mailing it along with the donation to PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com