Millennials and Dogwoods

By Bill Frazer

My day started out with one of the grand brats stating that he thought might have an item of interest for my column. Falling for this line, I asked him what revelations that he had to pass on. His reply was, “Did you know that a bee can fly higher than Mount Everest?” Really! What is the big deal about that need-to-know trivia? The smart aleck reply was the reason that the bee could fly higher than Mt Everest was the fact that “Mt Everest can not fly”. I disconnected the phone.

But it did start me to thinking about this trivia. Did you know that Mt Everest is 29,035 feet above sea level? That is 51/2 miles straight up or the distance from the Kroger/CVS intersection on highway 50 to the Rest Haven cemetery on highway 50. The mountain is located in the Tibet Himalayan mountain range along the China border. Due to thin air (lack of oxygen) no one in prior years has been able to climb to the peak. In 1953 two climbers, one from New Zealand and the other a Nepali, were able to reach the peak with aid of oxygen tanks. I thought it peculiar that one of the climbers was named Hillary – where have I hear that name? It is speculated that some of the local Tibetans who resided in the Mountain Range probably made it to the top as their bodies seemed to function in a low oxygen climate. Being the logical man that I am, this seemed to be ridiculous as a helicopter can take you to the top in 10 minutes. Another “know-it-all” says that I am wrong as the helicopter does not have enough lift to reach that elevation. Humm -I am going check that out.

Speaking of the millennial, one of the smart aleck brats told me that as a Graduate Forester I should know what trees provide the most security for home owners. You would have thought by now I would learn not to “take the bait”. I told that him that I was not in the landscape business and that he should ask Frankie Ponder. He told me that Dogwood was the tree of security. I bit and asked him why. He said that Dogwoods have a bark. I told the impudent brat that all trees have bark but you just can’t hear it.

In thinking about Dogwoods, do you know that the tree was a valuable tool source in the early textile industry? Cotton threads were wrapped around the spools on a shuttle block that spun the cloth. Dogwood was the only local wood that was hard enough to resist the thread cutting into the surface of the spool. A slow grown Dogwood tree with close rings of growth was a coveted wood source for the textile industry.

I read with interest in the Alabama Treasured Forestry Magazine a number of facts about the Dogwood tree (Cornus florida). Dogwoods are common in Europe as well as North America. In England the cornel, as Dogwood is called, was valued in ancient and medieval times for weaponry such as bows, arrows and lance shaft due to hardness of the wood. In fact, the common name is derived from the old English word dagge, a dagger or sharp pointed object.

The American Indians smoked Dogwood bark in their pipes as they felt it was a way to communicate with the mystical world. The American settlers used Dogwood bark for medicinal purposes. The settlers utilized the bark anti-malarial treatment. The Civil War Confederate government placed ads in local newspapers to purchase Cornus florida bark for pharmaceutical purposes.

My statistician, the very learned Dimwit Fitts, informed me that legend says that Dogwood was the tree on which CHRIST was hung. As punishment, the LORD punished the tree by making it a straggly limbed small tree. The flower has a red spot on the petal that is indicative of the SAVIOURS blood and the center of the flower is the crown of thorns. However, in spite of what “Mr. Know It All” says, the Bible never gives any indication of the species of the wood that the Cross is constructed from.

The legend that links the Dogwood tree species to the CROSS is as follows:

In Jesus time the dogwood grew

To stately size and a lovely tree

Twas strong and firm, the branches interwoven

For the cross of Christ the timbers were chosen

Seeing the distress at the use their wood

Christ made a promise which still holds good

Never again shall the dogwood grow

Large enough to be used as so

Slender and twisted, it shall be

With blossoms like the Cross to see

As blood stains the petals marked in brown

The blossoms center wears a thorny crown

All who see it will remember me

Crucified on a Cross from the dogwood tree

Cherished and protected this tree shall be

A reminder to all my agony.

Again, this is just a legend. It is a nice poem, but there is not a Biblical base to it.

As it turns out, the grand brats were right as it did stimulate thoughts for a column.