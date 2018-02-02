Million dollar lottery ticket left unclaimed

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Representatives from the Georgia Lottery are seeking to identify the person who purchased a winning $1 million lottery ticket at a West Point gas station last August and has not come forward to claim their winnings.

According to the Georgia Lottery a ticket was sold at the Summit Food Store located at 1900 Highway 18 on August 8, 2017 in West Point. The Mega Millions numbers on the winning ticket were 11-17-50-52-74 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The Georgia Lottery holds a policy that tickets are only valid for a period of 180 days. The winning ticket that was sold on August 7th will expire on February 4th if the winner does not come to claim the prize prior to that date.