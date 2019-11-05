Miracle For The Myers Fund

By Jody Stewart

Cheryl and Hermon Myers have touched the lives of countless families in crisis in around Chambers County since the 1970’s, but this year they found themselves dealing with their own family situation.



Their oldest son James developed a staph infection and is currently confined to a wheel chair. In July James stepped out of a van and felt a pain in his lower back. He simply thought he had pulled a muscle in his back but the pain did not go away.



After weeks of intense pain and visits to doctors, an urgent care and the emergency room the family still had no answers as to why James was in so much pain. By late August the pain had worsened to the point James could no longer walk. The family called an ambulance and James was taken to Columbus to see a neurosurgeon where they discovered he had developed a staph infection in his lower back.



Surgery was performed and James received two rods and eight screws in his back. Now back home James is having acute rehab at EAMC-Lanier. The family says he has a long road ahead of him.



Cheryl Myers said “We are so use to helping others; it is different for us to be on the receiving end.”



The family has stated they would like to thank everyone who has reached out and helped them in any way.



The Myers said their son is their number one priority but that would not stop the Christian Service Center from doing its work. Mr. Myers said Thanksgiving is one of their busiest times of the year. The goal of the Center is make sure everyone has a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Last year they help around 100 families with meals. Christmas is even a bigger project. Last year the center helped 600 children and 110 adults with Christmas gifts.

If you would like to donate to the Myers family a GoFundMe page has been set up.