Miss, Mr. LaFayette High crowned

CCSD to offer safety course

 

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

Tytianna Smith was crowned 2017 Miss LHS on Monday night.
My name is Tytianna Smith.

My father’s name is Willie Smith, and my mother’s name is Stacy Smith.

LaFayette High School education has enabled me to defy all stereotypical scholastic odds.
When people think of LaFayette High, they think of extraordinary athletes with a poor educational mindset – they are wrong.

LaFayette High has equipped me with all the tools I need to be successful in my future.

I have been taught by the most altruistic teachers .They too recognize those stereotypes, and they encourage us to rise above them. I’ve had teachers who began ACT camps just to ensure that we would have a good enough score to receive scholarships. I’ve had teachers who stayed after school just to help edit essays for national contests. I’ve had teachers who sacrificed their own time to discuss college preparedness. As a result of my affluential LaFayette High School education (my superb teachers), I have defied the stereotypical odds by scoring a 29 on my ACT, becoming a Questbridge National Finalist, planning college tours, and making all A’s in my college courses. In my eyes, a LaFayette High School education is powerful and effective.

 

 

 

Deavin Foreman

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

Deavin Foreman was crowned 2017 Mr. LHS.

Deavin Foreman, 18, is a graduating senior at LaFayette High School.

Deavin is the son of Rev. Dexter and Chasity Foreman.

His siblings are Maranda, Cranessia, Catherine and Nicholis.

Deavin maintains a 3.8 GPA and is preparing for college after graduation where he will major in communication and pursue a career in sports broadcasting.

For the last two years, he has been apart of the varsity basketball team and track team.
Deavin is also a two-year member of U.N.I.T.E Mentoring Group where he serves as president. Deavin does community service each summer as a tutor at Youth with a Purpose and he volunteers at EAMC Lanier nursing home.

Last fall Deavin created a high school sports live show, Thursday Night Talk (TNT) with DV where he highlighted local high school and college athletes.

He used this platform to begin is broadcasting experience. Deavin is a member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, AL, he is the musician and youth leader, he loves people and enjoys spending time with family, playing the keyboard, eating and fishing. He is the current Mr. LHS and is grateful to God for every opportunity that is afforded to him.

