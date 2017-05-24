Missing ring – a 12 year journey

By Paul Richardson

Janina Taylor sat in her father-in-law’s living room in Opelika recently with her two children watching, as she nervously opened a brown envelope. Inside was an object she had not seen in more than 12 years, her husband’s Opelika High School 2001 class ring.

The ring is a gold band with his name engraved on the inside and features a ruby gem for his birth month July, which is also the month he was killed. Sgt. Christopher Taylor was 22 when he died in Iraq with two other soldiers during a mortar attack in 2005.

Janina held back tears last month as she looked at the ring. Her father-in-law, James Taylor, sat on another couch watching her open the package.

“I haven’t seen that ring in …,” James said as his voice trailed off, recalling memories of his son asking for the ring in high school, which wasn’t cheap.

Somehow the ring was left behind at Fort Benning in the rental trailer Janina and Christopher occupied and was found later by another renter. It got passed off to Lauren Richard, who was attending a jewelry school in Paris, Texas at the time, but now lives in Tyler, Texas.

“I put it in a cigar box, and I forgot about it all of these years,” Ms. Richard said. “The other night, when I was looking for photos and stuff I came across it again.”

She searched for the name engraved on the ring and found a story written by the Opelika-Auburn News in 2015 on the 10-year anniversary of Christopher’s death.

Ms. Richard found Janina through Facebook and sent her a message. Shortly after that, the ring was on its way back to Opelika.

It will go in a curio cabinet in Janina’s home where items that once belonged to Christopher are on display.